A U.S. postal worker in Maryland was robbed at knifepoint in front of a $3 million home earlier this week, police said.

Montgomery County police officers were called to an upscale neighborhood just northwest of the Washington, D.C. area Tuesday afternoon, where they said a male suspect in his 20s used a knife to rob a postal worker of personal items, WJLA-TV reported.

Officials from the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) also responded to the inspection.

Authorities said the suspect did not steal any mail or USPS property and then fled the scene in a gray sedan.

Suzanne Murray, a resident of the neighborhood where the robbery took place, described the suspect as “very brazen” because several homes have security cameras and a police force “close by,” WJLA reported.

She also said this is not the first time a mail delivery service worker has been robbed in the neighborhood.

“A lot of us are caught up in neighborhood letter theft,” Murray said, according to the report. “We have neighbors who have had thousands of checks stolen.”

Murray said she was personally affected by the checks totaling $7,000 stolen from her.

“We lost a check. I told my neighbor and she said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t use that blue mailbox,'” Murray told the outlet. “And I said, ‘Hey I missed that memo.’ And I told my husband, and a few weeks later, he put a check in the blue mailbox, and it got stolen, and I was like, ‘I told you it wasn’t a blue mailbox!’

It has become difficult to recover the money, she said.

“So, you go to the post office and they say, ‘Go to the police station.’ And then you go to the police station and they say, ‘No it’s not us, go to the bank.’ We go to PNC Bank — it’s a neighborhood bank — and they work really hard to get us the money back as quickly as possible, but [it still] It took months and it was really frustrating,” she said, WJLA reported.

Last month, USPIS announced six robberies of Postal Service mail carriers in and around the Washington, DC and Maryland area.

“This alarming trend must stop,” USPIS spokesman Michael Martell said at a press conference ahead of the July 4 weekend. “It’s a sad state of affairs when someone who provides essential services to our communities is robbed. But it’s happening here and it’s over.”

All six robberies were committed at gunpoint, and in two cases the postal worker was hit in the face or head. Neither was hospitalized and suffered only minor injuries.

robberyisWheaton, Columbia, and Takoma Park, Maryland, and occurred in the northwest and northeast of Washington DC.

Fox News’ Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.