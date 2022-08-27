Maryland Supreme Court Says D.C. Sharpshooter Lee Boyd Malvo Should Be Re-Sentencing

Enlarge this image switch title Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Supreme Court has ruled that Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must face a new sentence due to U.S. Supreme Court rulings regarding the constitutional protection of juveniles after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences. imprisonment without the possibility of parole. .

However, in its 4–3 decision, the Maryland Court of Appeals stated that it was unlikely that Malvo would ever be released from custody as he is also serving separate life sentences for the Virginia murders.

“From a practical standpoint, this may be an academic issue in Mr. Malvo’s case, as he will first need to be granted parole in Virginia before his consecutive life sentences in Maryland even begin,” Judge Robert McDonald wrote in the majority opinion. published on Friday. .

McDonald wrote that ultimately the Court of Appeal should not decide what kind of sentence Malvo should receive, or whether he should ever be released from his convictions in Maryland.

“We only believe that the Eighth Amendment requires that he receive a new sentencing hearing in which the sentencing court, now aware of the principles clarified by the Supreme Court, may consider whether he is constitutionally entitled to life without parole in in accordance with these decisions,” MacDonald wrote.

Malvo, 37, is currently in Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

Malvo and his mentor John Allen Muhammad shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington while they filled up gas, loaded packages into their cars and went about their daily business for three weeks in 2002. Malvo was 17 at the time; Muhammad was 41 years old.

Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in Virginia in 2009.

In Maryland, Malvo voluntarily testified against Muhammad. In 2006, Malvo pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in Montgomery County, a suburb of the nation’s capital.

At his sentencing that same year, the prosecutor said Malvo, once under the influence of an “evil person,” had changed and “greatly grown” since his involvement in the crimes, according to the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

The ruling stated that Malvo’s sentencing was “consistent with relevant state law and state advisory sentencing rules at the time.”

“Since then, however, the Supreme Court has ruled that the Eighth Amendment does not allow life imprisonment without parole for a juvenile offender who commits murder if the sentencing court determines that the offender’s crime was the result of temporary immaturity, as opposed to permanent incorrigibility.” . “, the resolution says.

The ruling also notes that the Supreme Court ruled that the legal restriction is retroactive and applies to the Malvo case.

Judges Jonathan Biran, Brinja Booth and Joseph Getty joined McDonald’s in the majority. Judges Shirley Watts, Michelle Hotten and Stephen Gould disagreed.

Watts wrote that the sentencing court took into account Malvo’s status as a minor.

“The record shows that Mr. Malvo was subjected to an individual sentencing process that took into account his youth and related characteristics, and the district court knew that he had discretion to issue a lighter sentence,” Watts wrote.

Hotten wrote that any purported finding of reformability “does not make the applicant’s sentences unconstitutional and disproportionate in application”.

“Rather, the proportionality of the plaintiff’s sentences should be weighed against the gravity of his crimes,” Hotten wrote. “The applicant committed some of the worst crimes in the history of the state. The imposition of a severe punishment was not disproportionate.”