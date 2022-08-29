New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Maryland authorities announced Sunday that a female high school student has been arrested after threatening to blow up the school and a teacher’s home on social media.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy received a tip Saturday about 6 p.m. about threats of violence via social media to blow up Walkersville High School and blow up a teacher’s home.

Deputies “immediately began an investigation and found the threats were not credible,” according to a press release. “Throughout the course of the evening, deputies conducted multiple interviews and successfully identified one suspect, a female juvenile who is a student at the school. Charges are pending through a juvenile referral, pending an investigation.”

The sheriff’s office said it would not release the name or other identifying information of the juvenile suspect. Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) may take their own disciplinary actions.

The school district sent a “first out first” email Sunday to the Walkersville High School community notifying them of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also shared a reminder video about the threats and consequences of social media in which Dr. Eric Lowers-Phillips, executive director of public affairs, Lt. Jason Dieter, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer commander and Sgt. Rebecca Carado, Frederick Police Department School Resource Officer.

In a YouTube video message, Louers-Phillips noted how the school community has seen a “significant increase in school threats on social media.”

In addition to receiving school-based consequences, threats of violence can lead to potential criminal charges including threats of gang violence, disruption of school activities, misuse of electronic communications, and other criminal charges depending on the type and scope of the threat.

Carrado said students, parents or staff are encouraged to report any threats or suspicious behavior to school administrators, law enforcement or responsible adults.