Maryland police shared a photo last week of a man walking on Interstate 795 outside of Baltimore who they said could not remember his own name.

“The man, who has a slim build and was wearing only black shorts, required medical attention and could not recall his name or contact information for family members,” police said in a statement.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

He is described as a white male with a slim build and is pictured with brown hair and blue or hazel eyes, with what appears to be a beard.

Officers took the man to a local hospital. In the photo, he has a cut on his nose.

After receiving medical treatment, he was unable to identify himself till Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barracks at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or 410-780-2706.

Police said they found the man walking down I-795 near Owings Mills Boulevard in Baltimore County on July 22 around 9 p.m.

The area is near the intersection of two major highways on the northeast outskirts of Baltimore.

According to the National Library of Medicine, dementia can be caused by a number of factors, including traumatic brain injury, neurological diseases, viral infections, and drug abuse. It can also be an early sign of dementia.