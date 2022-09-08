New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Maryland police announced Wednesday that they found a 51-year-old cold case sheriff’s captain lying face down in a pool of his own blood in a country club parking lot.

The Montgomery County Police Department said it had re-enacted the 50th anniversary of the Oct. 23, 1971, shooting of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall, and that investigators are looking for a man who lives in New York. Under different names for over 45 years.

Confronted by cold case detectives, Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Baker, allegedly confessed to shooting and killing Hall when he was about 20 years old. Now the 71-year-old has waived his extradition and is expected to return to Maryland by the end of the week.

To date, Hall’s case is the oldest cold case ever solved by the Montgomery County Police Department.

NYC bishop robbed of $1M in jewelry

On Saturday, October 23, 1971, at 10:40 p.m., Montgomery County police officers were called to the Manor Country Club in the 14900 block of Carrollton Road. in Rockville, Maryland, after witnesses reported a man down in the southeast parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene and found Hall with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died three days later.

Investigators believe Hall interrupted a residential burglary in progress.

In nearly a year since the Montgomery County police’s cold case unit recounted Hall’s murder, Det. K. Leggett and Cpl. L. Killen reviewed case files, recordings and interviewed witnesses, the department said. Through their investigation, Leggett and Killen narrowed in on one man, Larry David Baker.

In 1973, investigators interviewed Baker but did not label him a suspect.

Detectives determined that around 1975, Baker began using the last name Smith and lived in Little Falls, New York for more than 45 years.

Leggett and Killen interviewed Smith in New York on September 1. During that interview, Smith allegedly confessed to shooting Hall, so detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder. Smith was subsequently arrested in New York and is awaiting extradition.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The department said the investigation is ongoing and detectives asked anyone with information about Smith’s involvement in the killing to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Montgomery County Crime Solvers toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS. (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.