Police in Maryland on Friday arrested a man who vandalized a church and wrote offensive messages on its door.

The incident occurred on August 3 when Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, allegedly vandalized the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland at 9:15 p.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found an “offensive message” on the door of the church.

Police said the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras.

Hood was arrested Friday and charged with malicious destruction of property, destruction, harassment and three counts of targeting a group based on their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability status.

Police said Hood was released on his own recognizance after a preliminary hearing.