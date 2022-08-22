New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Maryland parents said Monday they chose to homeschool their children because of concerns about curriculum and Covid-19 policies as schools lower the bar to combat teacher shortages.

George and Michelle Sullivan join “Fox and Friends First” to discuss how they decided to pull their children out of the Prince George’s County school system and why they’re fighting for other families who don’t have that option.

“I think we have to give our kids an environment where they have to wear masks all day to wear them,” Michelle told co-host Carley Shimkus. “We had the freedom to choose which curriculum they were going to use. We were able to fill that gap that they lost during the Covid pandemic, but it hurt the kids.”

2 years of covid, vigilante schools have ruined our children. Will education officials ever wise up?

She added, “I was able to match them in their math and English because I was able to directly understand what my children wanted.” “And I know that’s not really an option for everyone at this point, so we’re still trying to fight for families who feel like they don’t have a voice.”

The Kirwan Plan allocated $4 billion to Maryland public schools, but critics say the system has resorted to hiring thousands of teachers without proper certification.

George called the move “disturbing”.

“My wife and I just saw the decline of the school system, and it wasn’t just the public school system, it was the private school system that was even worse,” George said. “It was overflowing. So we decided to just pull the kids and quit her job and rely on our small business as our only source of income to survive, and we made it work.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Among his concerns about underqualified teachers, he also expressed his concern about Prince George’s County schools. Renewed mask command.

The pair said they were worried that speaking out publicly could affect their business, but despite their concerns, they were committed to speaking out.

“We just prayed over it, and we looked at each other and talked about it, and we said, we’re not doing this for our kids,” George said. “Our kids are out of the school system. We’re doing this for kids who don’t have a voice, who can’t speak, who are afraid to fight.”