New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Maryland mother has been charged with second-degree murder after failing to provide “adequate care for her daughter” in her death.

Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was charged in connection with the September 30, 2020, death of her 18-year-old daughter, Evening Star Stone.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office found Eve dead in her bed that evening, and her mother, Virginia, told detectives she had “several underlying medical conditions.”

An autopsy was performed and after an investigation, detectives learned that Evening had been diagnosed with a number of medical conditions that could have been treated “if she had been given the proper care.”

Two juveniles in custody in connection with fatal shooting of Maryland gas station employee, police said

The medical examiner ruled Evening’s death a homicide from neglect, pneumonia and malnutrition.

According to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner, Virginia died after failing to provide adequate care for the evening.

Click here to get the Fox News app

On July 29, Virginia was charged with second-degree murder and battery on a vulnerable adult and extradited from West Virginia back to Maryland.

She was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.