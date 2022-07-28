off
Video

Fox News Flash July 27 Top Stories

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Maryland man and woman were injured Tuesday after being shot after their SUV crashed near Baltimore.

A video posted on social media shows a car pulling up to the SUV in the middle of the river moments after the SUV hit the pole.

5-year-old boy pronounced dead in Maryland after mother and boyfriend face child abuse, sex crimes and more

A man and woman were shot in Baltimore County this week after what appeared to be a vehicle targeting a crashed SUV.

A man and woman were shot in Baltimore County this week after what appeared to be a vehicle targeting a crashed SUV.
(Baltimore County Police Department)

Then a series of firing started.

According to police, two people were injured, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. He has not been identified, Fox 45 News said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Both were admitted to the hospital for treatment. They did not leave their terms.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent louis.casiano@fox.com.