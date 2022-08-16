New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Millions of dollars will be awarded to the winners of the 2022 White Marlin Open – the “world’s largest billfish tournament” – to be held in Ocean City, Maryland.

The five-day competition began on Monday, August 8 and concluded on Friday, August 12.

Jeremy Duffy of Bethesda, Maryland, won the $4.4 million “world record award” after he caught the winning 77.5-pound white marlin aboard Billfisher, a registered boat sailed in Ocean City, according to the White Marlin Open.

Texas fisherman spears 137-pound fish to break world record

Billfisher scored a total of 708 points and took first place in the competition’s “Top Boats” category, published results show.

Duffy Catch is a family affair and three generations have been in Bill Fisher, while he reeled in a multimillion dollar marlin. As seen in a picture provided by the White Marlin Open, he was photographed with his two children, grandparents, sisters, brothers, in-laws and nephews following the marlin weigh-in on Friday.

“As a family, we are very proud to have won the White Marlin Open with our amazing staff and close friends,” Duffy wrote to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 DC on Monday, Duffy said, “[The White Marlin Open is] It’s like the Super Bowl of fishing for the likes of us. Try to win this tournament for the rest of your life.

The White Marlin Open estimates Duffy’s prize could reach $4.5 million, as the organization raises money from the swordfish category, which is not new to the tournament.

Florida fishermen catch Warsaw grouper bigger than man: ‘It’s a monster’

Bill Britt of Sandy Spring, Maryland, received $1.2 million for the qualifying 511-pound blue marlin caught from his boat, Cabana, on Fenwick Island, Delaware, according to the Tournament Leaders section of the White Marlin Open website.

In a press release, the White Marlin Open said this year “marlin were AWOL for most boats.”

According to the tournament, only 155 white marlins were caught, 151 were released, and only 59 blue marlins were caught with 58 released.

Outside of the marlin categories, there were winners in the tuna, wahoo and dolphinfish categories.

The teen caught the giant catfish minutes after doubting her luck, the father said

Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, earned more than $1.2 million for a 247.5-pound tuna he caught while at Southern C’s in Ocean City, White Marlin Open reported.

Meanwhile, Chris Thompson of Mount Airy, Maryland, won $24,566 for a 71-pound wahoo he caught at Jenny Poo in Palm Beach, Florida, the tournament wrote.

Frank Sinito Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio, earned $31,297 for catching a 59.5-pound dolphin from the boat Irene while sailing in Stuart, Florida, according to the tournament.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A total of 408 boats are registered for the 2022 White Marlin Open, also the 49th year of the tournament.

The White Marlin Open estimates $6 million “changed hands” on its final day.

Follow us on Facebook for more Fox Lifestyle news

This year’s White Marlin “world record purse” surpasses the 2022 Big Rock Tournament’s $3.4 million prize and the 2021 White Marlin Open’s $3.2 million prize.