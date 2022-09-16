New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Officer in Maryland arrested one person Joe was carrying nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County.

Police said they made contact with a man Wednesday afternoon outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask why he was out of school, Fox 5 reported.

The man started walking A pair of 10-inch guns and threatened the officer, according to the outlet. As the resource officer drew his own weapon, the man dropped his gun and tried to run away.

The police arrested and detained the person.

According to the police, this man is a parent Students in high school And filming the kids on the football field. According to reports, the man was upset that the children were not in class or supervised.

Police charged the man with carrying a dangerous weapon on school property, second-degree assault, disrupting school and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.