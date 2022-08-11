New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A community college in Maryland has taken down a job posting that said it was seeking “minority” applicants for the position.

A job posting for Montgomery College in Maryland states that the position is a paid “part-time English composition faculty internship.” Campus Reform.

“We are seeking two minority faculty interns for the 2022-2023 academic year beginning in August 2022 who are interested in becoming an engaging, student-centered college teacher,” the job posting reads.

The Employment Discrimination Act in Maryland states that employers cannot discriminate in employment based on “race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or genetic information.”

After Campus Reform contacted the community college, the job posting was removed.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Montgomery College spokesperson said the wording used in the job posting does not reflect the college’s mission to provide equal opportunity to all employees and job applicants.

“Montgomery College is committed to providing equal opportunity for all employees and job applicants. When hiring new staff, we strive to attract a candidate pool that reflects the rich diversity of the community and students we serve. The wording used in a recent job posting for the Faculty Intern position is The target is not accurately reflected,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the job posting had been “temporarily removed” but would be reposted with a “corrected position description.”

Sarah Parshall Perry, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Campus Reform that the original job posting violated the Maryland Employment Discrimination Act, the federal Civil Rights Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

“Restricting applicants to a federally-funded educational institution based on their race is a violation of both federal civil rights law (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act), and the Maryland Employment Discrimination Act (§20-602, Commentary Code of Maryland), as well as Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. VII,” Perry said.