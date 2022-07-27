New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Maryland couple accused of child abuse and neglect has been jailed — and the woman’s 5-year-old son with autism has died, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at a home on White Pine Drive in Hagerstown Friday afternoon to find EMS responders attempting life-saving measures on the child.

He was taken to Meritus Medical Center and then Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, but died from his injuries.

Deputies arrested Timothy Lee Haselden, 33, on Friday on nine charges — including child abuse resulting in the death of a victim under the age of 13 and first- and second-degree rape.

Haselden has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2010 that includes charges such as multiple assaults, false imprisonment, burglary and armed robbery, court records reveal.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested the boy’s mother, Kathryn Thrasher, 30, on seven charges, including child abuse causing death of a victim under 13, child sexual abuse and first- and second-degree assault.

Two other children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

One child was hospitalized and was treated and released from Children’s National. Both children were then placed in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services, officials said.

The 5-year-old suffered both internal and external traumatic injuries and investigators found “evidence of ongoing abuse,” according to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail newspaper.

Court records obtained by the outlet allegedly indicate the boy had swelling in his head — possibly caused by a skull fracture.

Thrasher allegedly told investigators that the couple had only been dating for five months and that Friday was the second time Haselden had seen the children alone.

Thrasher is due back in court Friday, court records show. Haselden’s next appearance was scheduled for August 23.