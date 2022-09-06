Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to run for Congress, goes home to the river

Toggle caption Liz Raskin/Alaska Public Media

BETHEL, Alaska – Democrat Mary Peltola couldn’t wait to get out of the Kuskokwim, the river that grows south of the Yukon and upstream of the Bering Sea.

She has pulled gillnets full of salmon from this river every summer since she was a child. Fishing and hunting is a way of life here, even for people with office jobs.

This summer, though, Peltola was campaigning for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House. Finally in late August she went home to Bethel and was itching to get in the water.

But a storm was brewing. This was a problem because the main purpose of the trip was to capture footage of her on the river for campaign advertising.

“The weather is good for fishing, but not good weather for filming,” she said. “I think there is some concern that the equipment is not damaged,” she said.

So Peltola, wearing a gray blazer and more makeup than ever, sat under the bright lights in her living room and took direction from her media adviser and cameraman.

“I’m Mary Peltola and this is where I’m running for Don Young’s seat in Congress,” she said, trying for just the right level.



She didn’t know it then, but she had already won her long shot campaign to replace the late Congressman Young.

After a 15-day waiting period for mailed-in ballots in the special election, Pelto learned on August 31 that she had defeated the most famous Alaskan in history, former Republican governor Sarah Palin, in one of the nation’s reddest states. .

Peltola turned 49 last Wednesday, the same day she became the 49th state’s congressional-elected woman. Born Mary Sattler, she is the daughter of a Yupik mother and a Nebraskan father who moved north to teach school and later became a bush pilot.

Pelt will be the first Alaska Native in Congress when she is sworn in this month to serve the remainder of Young’s term.

Meanwhile, she and Palin are on the ballot in November for the next full House term. Regardless of the outcome of the special election, she knew she needed campaign ads. So, when the storm subsided, Peltola ditched her blazer and layered on top with rain gear.

“Everyone has a float coat?” She called the film crew. She started putting things into her aluminum skiff – buckets, anchors, life jackets.

“The last tools and necessities of life,” she said. “Okay. We’re ready to roll!”

Her rivalry with Sarah Palin is a love fest

Peltola went to college, but ran for the state House at age 24 and defeated an incumbent. She held the post for a decade, overlapping then-Gov. Pauline. They bonded over the state capitol as two expectant mothers in office. When Palin left Juneau to campaign, Peltola said, she gave Peltola her backyard trampoline.

Palin did not respond to interview requests. She insults Democrats in general. After Peltola’s victory Wednesday, Palin called on Begich — the other Republican in the race — to “take the loss like a true Alaskan” and withdraw from the November election. But Palin calls Pelto “sweetheart” and says she’s admirable.

Lack of competition goes both ways.

“I think she’s great,” Peltola said.

That civility is on-brand for her. In the Legislature, Pelto was known for unusual kindness.

“She was never bitter. She was never angry. She was never biased,” Andrew Halcrow said.

He and Peltola were freshmen MLAs in 1999. (Also new to the state House that year: Lisa Murkowski, now Alaska’s senior U.S. senator. She talks a lot about Peltola.)

A white Republican representing a relatively wealthy Anchorage district, Halcrow drew statewide outrage and is now regretting it. He compared Bush residents to children who don’t learn to tie their laces because the state is sending Velcro shoes.

Many Alaskans wrote off Halcrow as a racist.

But within hours, he said, Peltola was at his office door, asking if he could offer a different perspective on power cost equalization, rural energy subsidies. Like her, he came to see the program as an issue of equality for regions that did not benefit from expensive state-funded hydropower projects.

“I think with Mary Peltola, you should never mistake kindness for someone who doesn’t believe in her,” Halcrow said.

Bev Hoffman of Bethel has known Pelto her entire life.

“She’s great. But she’s very tough,” Hoffman said admiringly.

They fought together over fish issues and to get a swimming pool for Bethel, where drowning was common because few people had learned to swim. They had a six-year rift, when Peltola worked as sustainability manager for Donlin Gold, a mining project Peltola no longer supported.



Hoffman said Pelto has a way of listening attentively and bringing people of opposing views together.

“She doesn’t yell at people,” Hoffman said.

Peltola said yelling isn’t effective. She attributes her political style to her upbringing.

“In the region where I come from, being respectful, not using inflammatory language or harsh tone is very important,” she said.

Peltola believes in the power of small gestures. She said she once defrauded an urban Republican legislator, only to point out that he—being decades her senior—had lived in Alaska for more years than she had.

She said it got better after that and it’s good politics for her.

Fighting for salmon is the cause of Peltola

Back on the river, Peltola faced a daunting mission — maneuvering the boat through the braids of the Kuskokwim, with the weight of the extra visitors, accommodating the microphone and providing a good angle for the camera.

There is another serious problem with this fishing trip: there are no fish. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta faces another year of disappointing salmon returns.

“Growing up, and probably until 2010, our biggest fear was that we would catch too many fish,” Peltola said, adding that the maximum she and her husband could comfortably cut and clean was about 70 salmon a day. “Now, our biggest fear is that we’re not going to catch single-digit fish.”

King salmon used to be the mainstay of the diet here. When that population dwindled, people stocked up on small chum salmon and then stocked up on August silvers if they didn’t catch enough over the winter.

For the first time this year, silver also did not return adequately. Kuskokwim is closed to all types of fishing.

This is a tragedy beyond words for this salmon-based region. Peltola has spent the last five years of her career as director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission. Protecting salmon is a major campaign theme.

“Yes, this is the center of my universe,” she said at the mouth of a tributary called Gweek. “Because my uncle taught me where to cast the net to catch certain kinds of fish.”

She pointed to the left bank where her great-grandfather lived, outside any village, until the government said they had to enroll their daughter in school.

“My mother was born right here, in Tabungluk Slough,” she said, pointing to her right. “It was August and berry picking time, so she was born here.”



Scientists aren’t sure why salmon aren’t returning to the river. Climate change and ocean acidification are factors. Peltola is credited with thousands of salmon caught by accident at sea, trawlers targeting pollock.

(The At-Sea Processors Association, which represents some of the largest factory trawlers, says it is taking steps to limit bycatch, but says big factor are guilty.)

Non-salmon producing tributaries of the Kuskokwim are open to fishing. So, mainly for the camera, Peltola leaned over the bow and dropped a small set net into the water. Sometimes salmon take a wrong turn. But when the net was later thrown back into the boat, it was empty.

“I stay optimistic until the end, because sometimes you get lucky, it ends up meshing,” she said.