Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ tickles your fancy with half an hour of comedy

That’s what I tell myself as I wait for some delicious takeout to help me write this newsletter.

A girl’s gotta eat, so grab something to cheer up and join me for this week’s Pop Life Roundup.

Three things to look out for

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters deals with life as a solo professional with superpowers in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

It’s easy to get frustrated with the single life these days, because it’s rough on this dating road. And a career in the courtroom is rarely quiet.

But when Jennifer Walters – played by Tatiana Maslany This new Marvel series — Anger comes, it is different.

in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Walters, a single 30-something lawyer who specializes in superhero cases, navigates the stresses of her personal and professional life — as well as being a 6-foot-7-inch superhuman that comes along, you know.

“She-Hulk” is now streaming on Disney+.

‘House of the Dragon’

(From left) Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen are shown in a scene from HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”

Don’t bother “Game of Thrones” fans on Sunday.

Because it’s debuting “House of the Dragon,” the long-awaited prequel to the infamous fantasy series — and The expectation is clear

Based on the novel “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin, the new series tells an old story 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and Focused on the history of House Targaryen . Expect your timeline to be full of reviews, spoilers, and Daenerys reaction GIFs.

You can watch it on HBO and HBO Max (owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery).

‘Bad Sister’

(From left) Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson are shown in a scene from “Bad Sisters” on Apple TV+.

If a dark and thrilling comedy is your cup of tea, this one is for you.

Here are the five Garvey siblings, titled “Bad Sisters,” bound together by childhood trauma — and a promise to care for each other during a death investigation. One of her husbands.

Based on the Flemish series “Clan”, the acting is top notch and the scenes in Ireland are to die for. See what I did there?

The first two episodes of the limited series are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Two things to hear

Demi Lovato “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on July 14 in Los Angeles.

“Holy Fvck,” Demi Lovato’s new music is coming.

“The process of making this album has been the most satisfying ever, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being with me on this journey. I’ve never been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks to that. Myself,” Lovato said in a statement . “Thank you to my Lovatics who have been with me since the beginning and those who are just coming along for the ride. This record is for you.”

The 16-track album is out now.

Brendan Urie (center) Panic! On the Disco performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas.

let’s dance

panic! Disco has been delighting us here for years and this latest album is no different.

“Viva Las Vengeance,” out Friday, pays homage to the act’s early days as a Las Vegas pop rock quartet.

Today, it’s frontman Brendan Urie’s solo project, but Panic! The Jam is still a fan.

“‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now that I didn’t have before.” Uri said in a statement . “There was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

‘Viva Las Vengeance’ debuted on Friday.

One thing to say

(From left) Jessica Clark and Ben Higgins attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas.

“When are you going to have a baby?”

As newlyweds can tell you, it’s a question that can sometimes come up at the beginning of a wedding reception — and it’s not always a welcome one.

Often, it’s a question that’s aimed at women, so former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins was happy to face the curiosity during a recent interview about when he and wife Jessica Clarke plan to start a family.

“I believe that, God willing, we will have children,” said Higgins, who married Clark in November 2021. Recently told E! news . “But right now it’s not a conversation we’re having very often and it’s not something I think either of us want. You know, you hear ‘baby fever,’ right now I don’t know if either of us has a baby fever or not.” No.”

Besides, he said, they are already raising a puppy. As a fellow dog parent, I know how hard it can be — kids grow up and eventually become independent, but dogs never do.

Something to sip on

Diane Keaton attends her Handprints and Footprints ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theater on August 11 in Hollywood, California.

Leave it to the radiant Diane Keaton to bring us what is essentially “13 Going on 30” for the Instagram age.

The 76-year-old actor stars alongside Elizabeth Leil — as well as Taylor Page, Loretta Devine, Lois Smith and “Schitt’s Creek” alum Dustin Milligan — in the new comedy “Mac & Rita.”

Lael plays Mac, an impressionable 30-year-old who seems like an old soul. Naturally, she ends up in the body of her senior self, Rita, played by Keaton.

No matter what you think of the film’s concept, I find it fascinating how Keaton is working in movies, animated TV series, and a variety of other projects. Justin Bieber Music Video

Much has been made about how Hollywood celebrates youth, sometimes at the expense — and erasure — of older actors. But with Keaton and projects like “Mac & Rita,” it’s easy to see why the “Coastal Grandmother” aesthetic has caught on.