Marvel Star Frank Grillo is speaking out about rising crime in Los Angeles following the shooting death of his boxing trainer last week.

Grillo, who played Crossbones in “The Avengers” and “Captain America,” is mourning the loss of Azuma Bennett. Killed outside a marijuana dispensary August 12.

“He made everybody feel good about training,” Grillo told KNBC. “I don’t know what happened to Los Angeles, such a beautiful person was shot.”

According to the New York Post, Bennett, 30, was shot “at least eight times” and died before he could get to a nearby hospital. At this time, Investigators have not identified any suspects or shared the motive for the crime.

The Australian native has trained several high-profile clients, including Grillo. His client list also includes UFC fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller and singers Kiana Leday and Eddie Benjamin.

It is with great sadness tonight that we honor the life of our martial arts brother Azuma Bennett, son of our late Grand Master… Posted Combat Academy Pi Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Grillo took to Instagram Friday to share several stories about Bennett’s death. Grillo captioned one post, “We in LA need to wake up to what has become a common occurrence.”

In another he wrote, “Maybe we can force the hand of the powers that be off their a—- and fix this s—-.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Bennett on behalf of his gym, Fortune Gym.

“Azuma is one of a kind,” the statement on the page said. “A great athlete, fighter, teacher trainer and friend/companion to many. We lost one of the best out there. He didn’t deserve this. He was kind to everyone he met and always engaged with everyone in the gym. His positive energy and engaging personality.”

By April, the shootings Angels 69% increase since 2020. Violent crime increased by 7.2% compared to last year.

Robberies increased by 18.5% Compared to last year. According to the Los Angeles Times, car thefts are up 40% compared to 2020.