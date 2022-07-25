Marvel faces its next big challenge as it tries to get through a phase

(CNN) The idea of ​​the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given its films an operatic flavor from the beginning, where interlocking templates grow larger than any single title or character. Still studio formal Unveiling of new “phases”. His grandiose plans at Comic-Con underscored how the challenge of adding multiple films into one sprawling franchise, borrowing from another Disney franchise, can become a trap.

Leading up to “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” Marvel delivered a two-part, five-hour-plus, every-hero-imaginable conclusion to the Thanos saga in 2019. The result was a stunning commercial success, bidding farewell to a pair of signature characters that helped launch this run of films in the process.

What can a studio do for an encore? Phase 4, the latest chapter in Marvel’s cinematic march, was intended to realize this, acting as a multi-movie palette cleanser while resetting the table by introducing new characters and capitalizing on existing ones.

Three important events, however, occurred after “Endgame,” two beyond anyone’s control, and one above Marvel’s typical pay grade: a global pandemic that sent the entire film industry into a tailspin; Tragic death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman ; And the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, a streaming service that, as a major priority for Marvel parent Disney, became another hungry mouth to feed.

As brilliant as the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” footage unveiled at Comic-Con looked, the loss of Boseman created an ill-answered dilemma for the sequel, clouding the future of the franchise once it became a big movie after the first film. The linchpin of Marvel’s plans.

Read on