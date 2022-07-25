Marvel faces its next big challenge as it tries to get through a phase

(CNN)The idea of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given its films an operatic flavor from the beginning, where interlocking templates grow larger than any single title or character. Still studio formal Unveiling of new “phases”. His grandiose plans at Comic-Con underscored how the challenge of adding multiple films into one sprawling franchise, borrowing from another Disney franchise, can become a trap.
Leading up to “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” Marvel delivered a two-part, five-hour-plus, every-hero-imaginable conclusion to the Thanos saga in 2019. The result was a stunning commercial success, bidding farewell to a pair of signature characters that helped launch this run of films in the process.
What can a studio do for an encore? Phase 4, the latest chapter in Marvel’s cinematic march, was intended to realize this, acting as a multi-movie palette cleanser while resetting the table by introducing new characters and capitalizing on existing ones.
Three important events, however, occurred after “Endgame,” two beyond anyone’s control, and one above Marvel’s typical pay grade: a global pandemic that sent the entire film industry into a tailspin; Tragic death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman; And the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, a streaming service that, as a major priority for Marvel parent Disney, became another hungry mouth to feed.
As brilliant as the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” footage unveiled at Comic-Con looked, the loss of Boseman created an ill-answered dilemma for the sequel, clouding the future of the franchise once it became a big movie after the first film. The linchpin of Marvel’s plans.
Meanwhile, the pandemic wreaked havoc on studio schedules and somewhat hampered the release of “Black Widow.” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” And “eternal,” And it has been difficult to evaluate their box-office performance or what impact it might have had.
Ultimately, buoyed by its enviable movie track record, Marvel chose to treat Disney+ as the next expansion of its universe, not only aggressively supplying original shows to Disney+, but adding to the logistical hurdles associated with them.
Recruiting the series for Disney+ provides, best-case scenario, a way to tease certain characters — like the next “Captain America” movie, or the villainous Kang (Jonathan Majors) I.n “Loki” — and at worst, extended the Marvel brand here risk diluting it.
Whatever the impact of those second and third installments, Phase 4 is a mixed bag creatively speaking, highlighted by a strong response to “The Eternals,” introducing lesser-heralded characters (though Shang-Chi As in, they’ve been in comics since the 1970s); And “Thor: Love and Thunder,” The latest sequel featuring one of the original Avengers.
Films outlined for Phase 5 and glimpses of Phase 6 show that Marvel is eager to restore the epic scope associated with the story that ended in “Endgame.”
The fact that Marvel dominated trending topics and overshadowed other high-profile items at Comic-Con shows its staying power. Another mortal Marvel is still playing an extremely strong and enviable hand.
Still, there’s something to be said for focusing on individual titles, rather than worrying about their place in the larger MCU. Just getting by with the Fantastic Four — finally — seems like a daunting goal, beyond focusing on the sequels and cameos they might do in the next movies.
It’s also worth noting that the comic books that Marvel uses as its foundation regularly threaten global threats. Films take years to produce, which means each film faces the daunting task of creating a plot capable of carrying that weight beforehand.
Marvel’s success owes a lot to the fact that its movies are viewed by fans as events, and the addition of its universe has undoubtedly contributed greatly to that dynamic.
As is often true in Hollywood, blessings can become burdens. For now, studios would be best served by delivering a few truly satisfying films and letting the rest of the equation go.
Get that done and by 2025 we can look back and say that Marvel is just going through a phase.