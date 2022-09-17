New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In just 44 hours, the beautiful island playground of the rich and famous, Martha’s Vineyard, washed its hands of what local leaders called a “humanitarian crisis” caused by the arrival of 50 migrants flying in from Florida.

Responsibility for protecting mostly Venezuelan nationals now falls to the Massachusetts National Guard on the mainland.

The migrants were transported by bus and ferry to Cape Cod on Friday morning.

According to a 2019 National Association of Realtors report, about 55.5% of homes on Martha’s Vineyard are vacation homes — the highest rate in the entire nation.

According to the New York Post, a local resident asked former President Barack Obama to offer his $12 million Vineyard vacation manse for shelter.

But none of those vacation home owners came forward to shelter the unexpected visitors.

“At 11 a.m. the operations here ended,” an official with the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital on Friday.

Dukes County includes all six municipalities on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Martha’s Vineyard migrants were taken by bus Friday morning and put on a ferry to the Massachusetts mainland by 11 a.m., an official at Dukes County’s administrative office confirmed.

They were transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod, a former Air Force base known locally as Otis Air Base.

Plans call for Gov. Charlie Baker to “activate 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this relief effort,” according to a statement from the governor.

“The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is coordinating efforts between state and local officials to ensure these men, women and children have access to food, shelter and essential services,” the statement said.

Migrants sent from Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived on Martha’s Vineyard around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Part of his effort is to force hard-left states far from the border, such as Massachusetts, to deal with the influx of immigrants that flood border states by the tens of thousands each month.

St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown, formerly a former whaling dock of stately white churches and now one of America’s most expensive communities, has provided care and shelter to immigrants for the past two nights.

“Vineyard Community Mobilizes Aid for Stranded Migrants,” boasted the front-page headline of the venerable local newspaper, the Vineyard Gazette, on Friday.

“I’m proud to be a part of this church,” the congregation’s musician, Charles Russ, told Fox News Digital.

But the issue of care for the 50 migrants quickly shipped off the island.

Martha’s Vineyard is a largely white, affluent and isolated enclave that has had little experience with immigrants other than summer help.

Foreign-born nannies, usually young women, often find summer work in America to look after the children of the island’s upper classes.

According to the 2020 US Census, only 0.5% of the island’s year-round residents were born outside the United States. Nationally, 14% of US residents are foreign-born.

Paul Stantel, a tourist from Wisconsin visiting Edgartown, said the crisis bears much of the blame.

“I think our politicians are using this as a way to prove their point that we’re taking people who deserve help, who need help, and then we’re using them this way,” Stantel said as he sat down. In the shade on a sunny, fall-like day wearing a Green Bay Packers ball cap.

“It all starts in Washington when we have two parties that cannot compromise.”