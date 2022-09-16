New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After Ron DeSantis’ move to send immigrants to the posh Massachusetts community of Martha’s Vineyard, progressive residents bragged about the liberal media’s compassion for the new arrivals and claimed the plan backfired on the Florida governor.

“After the migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them,” NPR’s Jonathan Franklin wrote Friday, the same week the community called the situation a “humanitarian crisis.” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, R. He also deployed the National Guard.

Left-wing writer Jonathan Chait noted the community’s reaction to the arrival of immigrants, also throwing shade at DeSantis.

“DeSantis Tries to Prove Liberals’ Hatred of Immigrants, Fails,” reads the headline of Chat’s New York magazine article, which DeSantis compared to the actions of the White Citizens Council of the 1960s.

“It’s not just DeSantis who stole the idea [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott. The idea had been implemented before by the White Citizens Council in the 1960s, which — just like DeSantis — bussed blacks with promises of jobs and then herded them north,” Chait wrote.

The act of the White Citizens Council, written by Chait, was intended to show how liberals in the Northeast pretended to care about the rights of black Americans living in the South. He quoted DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw, who tweeted Wednesday, “Residents of Martha’s Vineyard should be happy about this. They vote for sanctuary cities – they get their own sanctuary city. And illegal aliens will add diversity to the city, that’s a strength. Right. ?”

“What actually happened was the opposite of Pushaw’s prediction. When news of the stunt broke, volunteers from Martha’s Vineyard rushed in with pizza, salad and soup,” Chait wrote.

“Donations poured in and volunteers rushed to help: Here’s how Martha’s Vineyard communities responded to the arrival of immigrants,” declared a CNN headline.

“In the hours after approximately 50 migrants landed on Martha’s Vineyard in two planes sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the island’s community — still reeling from the unexpected arrival — rushed to help the newcomers,” Miguel Marquez and Cristina Maxoris began the piece. .

Debate over Martha’s Vineyard’s response continued on MSNBC, where “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough spoke with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Scarborough, who called DeSantis’ move “political human trafficking,” suggested his stunt backfired.

“Immigrants who are already suffering, who are trying to figure out the best way to move forward, who are fleeing terrible situations, being used as political leverage and being treated horribly, and they actually end up in places like Martha’s Vineyard. , and what happens? Church doors open, community hall doors open, and the people of Martha’s Vineyard are so grateful to be able to lend a helping hand,” Scarborough said as Clinton laughed.

Far-left MSNBC host Joey Reid also bragged about Martha’s Vineyard’s response to immigrants, arguing that the tiny island is a place to find “Christian love.”

“Local officials rushed to help feed these people and help them find temporary housing, and today, community leaders are working to bring immigration lawyers to the island. It turns out that the place to find Christian love is in the supposedly godless land of Martha’s Vineyard, where truly decent people , Jews, Muslims, people of no religion came forward, while for DeSantis, brutality is the issue,” Reed said.

Left-leaning CBS “Late Night” host Stephen Colbert also discussed the breaking story with his own style of political comedy, opening his Thursday monologue by saying DeSantis had a “weird way” to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The audience erupted when Colbert flashed his picture on the screen.

Colbert read a tweet from Martha’s Vineyard resident Dylan Fernandez, who noted that the island “jumped into action” and was a community “coming together to support immigrants.”

“Yeah, DeSantis owned those libs by making them kind,” Colbert quipped. “Just like that cook Jesus. Send that guy a truckload of lepers, see how he likes it.”

DeSantis’ move has angered Democrats and is similar to Abbott’s, who have staged migrant sit-ins in Chicago, Washington DC and New York City in an effort to draw attention to the ongoing border crisis.

Despite the immediate outpouring of support from Martha’s Vineyard residents, local homeless coordinator Lisa Belcastro said the island does not have the resources to help migrants long-term, and they will eventually have to travel “somewhere else.”

DeSantis said the negative reaction to sending immigrants there in the first place shows that liberal “virtue signaling” on the issue is a “fraud.”

50 migrants from the island are already being deported. Massachusetts officials said Friday that they will be moved from Martha’s Vineyard to a military base in Cape Cod, where they will meet with lawyers and be provided with resources to figure out next steps.

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.