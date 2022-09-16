New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R. Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a “humanitarian crisis” based on illegal immigrants sent to them.

DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in response to the Biden administration’s failure to secure the southern border.

Massachusetts Democrats, including representatives from Martha’s Vineyard, condemned the governor for using illegal immigrants as “political pawns” and suggested the city was struggling to care for immigrants.

After the news broke, the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce issued an update on what it called a “humanitarian crisis.”

“To our island community, here is an update on the current humanitarian crisis on Martha’s Vineyard…. We are grateful for the public’s continued support,” the account wrote.

Twitter users mocked the update, noting that only “approximately 50 individuals” were present in the city after the announcement, as border towns struggle with thousands of people daily.

Washington Examiner columnist Beckett Adams tweeted, “I’m sorry, it’s objectively funny to make a public notice of this nature to a crowd of *50* people. For immediate release.”

“They are announcing that 50 people are being taken to a village that brings thousands of visitors every year to a humanitarian crisis,” wrote Greg Price, senior digital strategist at X Strategies LLC.

“Wow, 50 illegal aliens cause a ‘humanitarian crisis’ on Martha’s Vineyard. Imagine the crisis caused by MV and Massachusetts policies where hundreds or thousands of illegals occur every day. Screw them, send more,” wrote Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter.

EpochTV host Hans Mahnke tweeted, “The ‘humanitarian crisis’ pearl clutchers themselves created and yearned for is so completely off the charts that even terminal stage TDS sufferers should be able to recognize it.”

“Over 100,000 vacationers visit Martha’s Vineyard every summer. Is it a ‘humanitarian crisis’ to house 50 people in the off-season?” Alana Goodman, senior investigative reporter for the Washington Free Beacon wrote.

“So now it’s a ‘crisis,'” tweeted former Defense Department intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill. “Border States Want to Welcome Coastal Elites to Crisis.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R. have also begun siting illegal immigrants in their state’s liberal cities such as New York City, Washington DC and Chicago to protest Biden’s lack of action on the border. Although these metros have previously raised their status as “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants, they have condemned the move as “inhumane” and have struggled to handle the influx.