Martha Stewart mourns the death of six of her pet peacocks.

Stewart posted an update on her Instagram account on Saturday.

She shared with her 3.9 million followers that her birds had been killed.

Stewart shared a video of one of the peacocks, Blue Boy, showing off his feathers with the Marvin Gaye song “Let’s Get It On” playing in the background.

“Coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others, including a wonderful white boy,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

“Any solutions to getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes with expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??”

She also explained the steps she was taking to prevent similar attacks in the future.

“We are no longer letting the peacock out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing, etc,” Stewart wrote in the same Instagram message.

As Fox 5 DC points out, it’s unknown how many peacocks Stewart currently has.

In May 2021, she shared on Twitter that “21 of these amazing birds are immaculate”.

“They don’t smell. They’re so clean!” she wrote.

“Their voices are loud but fun to listen to. They are very friendly,” she added.

Stewart has long shared information and updates with her followers about her home and home projects, both indoors and outdoors, along with her many pets.

In a recent post on her blog, she shared the news that her “beautiful fell pony, Banchunch, is enjoying his new shoes.”

“All my horses get new shoes every four to six weeks. Horseshoes made of metal or sometimes rubber or other materials are designed to protect the horse’s hooves from wear,” she wrote.

She explains, “Each shoe must be fitted properly to prevent mobility problems from developing. Horseshoes usually stay on the animal’s feet until the farrier returns to replace them, but occasionally a horse will drop a shoe during a ride or while out paddling.”

“Once done, my darling fell pony is now ready for a good rest. See you soon, my beautiful Banchunch.”

“That’s exactly what happened to Banchunch – he threw one of the shoes in front of him, so we called farrier Mark Hill to come for a visit.”

She finished the post and added, “Once done, my darling Fell Pony is now ready for a good rest. See you soon, my beautiful Banchunch.”

Stewart also posts about other favorite things.

“The Beatles recorded and released ‘Hey Jude’ in August 1968,” she shared a few days ago. “Found my original 45 in my files. Giving it to my 11 year old granddaughter Jude,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the 45 record.

Fox 5 DC Contributed to reporting for this article.