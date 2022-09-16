New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Martha Stewart Comedian Pete Davidson opened up about the son she “never had”.

In a recent interview, The A lifestyle guru Davidson said she is busy with several film productions and may stop by to chat with Stewart for her podcast in the near future.

“He’s doing two movies right now,” she told “E! News” while promoting her Green Mountain Coffee Roasters partnership. “And he agreed to do my podcast.”

While Stewart and Davidson haven’t locked down a date for the podcast, she claims he’s enjoying his time with Kim Kardashian after her split.

“He was having the time of his life,” she noted. “This guy is a talented actor [and] A comedian, and a bon vivant at the same time. He was having fun.”

Stewart’s comments come after she shut down rumors in August that she was dating the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member following her shocking split with reality television star Kim Kardashian.

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday with a selfie and lots of wine

Fans took to the internet to post memes of Stewart and Davidson online after a photo surfaced of the two holding hands at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. According to the Daily Mail.

After the meeting, the star added that the comedian was invited to appear on “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”

“I’ll find everything you want to know on the podcast, which airs on iHeartRadio and Apple [Podcasts], also. But I’m excited to talk to him,” Stewart previewed to the media outlet.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Click here to get the Fox News app

81 year old man The famous businessman celebrated his birthday Last month at her home in Seal Harbor, Maine, the menu included a dinner for 20 that featured local lobster with caviar-studded baked potatoes. According to the Daily Mail.

Stewart took to Instagram to celebrate her special day with a cute selfie.

“Birthday Selfie [prior] To the big day dinner,” she captioned her post.

“We had a delicious meal and a little too much @19 Crimes Martha’s Chard,” Stewart continued, referring to his wine label, 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.