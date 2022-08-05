New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Martha Stewart turned 81 on Wednesday and celebrated with a cute selfie.

“Birthday Selfie [prior] To dinner on the big day,” Stewart captioned her post. She was seen lying on her back as the lifestyle guru snapped a pic of her pouty.

“We had a delicious meal and a little too much @19 Crimes Martha’s Chard,” Stewart continued, referring to his wine label, 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.

Daily Mail reports that Stewart celebrated her birthday at her home Seal Harbor, Maine. A dinner party for 20 includes local lobster with caviar-stuffed baked potatoes on the menu.

Martha Stewart Revisits Viral Selfie in Hilarious Social Media Post Reveals ‘Thirst Trap’ Secrets

“I had a wonderful evening with close friends, a dinner party for 20 people,” Stewart told the outlet.

“We started with beautiful roast potatoes, jacketed and pureed with cream and butter, then topped with American caviar that a friend sent me for my birthday,” she said, before adding, “a great birthday present.”

Stewart’s birthday cake was a four-layered coconut cream cake paired with peach ice cream, the outlet said.

Stewart celebrated her birthday a little more than a month after the show Chelsea Handlers podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” where she opened up about her love life.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“What’s going on in your love life?” Handler asked the celebrity chef.

“Nothing. Absolutely zero,” Stewart replied. “I’ve had two crazy crushes in the last month, which is great for me. But it turns out one of them is married to my friends mom. He’s very attractive.”

She assured the host: “I’ve never been a home wrecker.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Never. I tried so hard not to be like that. I got a chance to destroy the house and I didn’t care about it. I actually meet men there. They’re all married. To my friends or something.”

Stewart was married to her ex-husband Andrew Stewart from 1960-1991. They share one child, Alexis, 56.