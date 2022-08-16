Marshall Islands, once nearly Covid-free, confronts outbreak

Mr Niedenthal said the first known cases of the current outbreak were among a group of teenagers who had no travel history or known contact with anyone in quarantine. “So we knew we were in trouble because they came from a crowded community,” he said.

He said people had been worried over the past few days, but there was a strong sense of community across the islands. “This is not like the panic in the US where everyone is buying toilet paper,” he said.

And, unlike when the pandemic began, the islands now have access to Covid drugs such as Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to prevent serious cases of Covid sent by the US government. Representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have arrived on the island in recent days to help with the response.

Other governments intervened, with Taiwan donating thousands of masks, protective gowns and other hygiene items, and American Samoa sending shipments of Paxlovid. The Australian Government provided protective equipment, testing kits, masks and face shields.

Angelina Heine Reimers, a civil servant in Majuro, said contracting the virus had become almost “inevitable”. Many people live in apartment buildings, she said, adding that 15 of the 16 people living in her home have contracted the virus.

“It’s good that we were all vaccinated,” Ms Heine Reimers, 46, said, adding that each of their cases was mild. Many Marshall Islanders live with comorbidities that put them at increased risk if they become ill, and the Marshall Islands has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world. according to data compiled by the World Bank. “Everyone is just very scared,” said Ms. Heine Reimers.