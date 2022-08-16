Marshall Islands, once nearly Covid-free, confronts outbreak

As a remote country in the Pacific, the Marshall Islands is almost completely free of Covid-19, with only a few cases reported during the pandemic and no community transmission found.
But in just a week, more than 4,000 people have tested positive in a population of about 60,000, including the country’s health and human services minister, Jack Niedenthal. He renders updates on facebook and said 75 percent of those tested in the capital Majuro had Covid, an “incredibly high positive rate”.
In an interview on Tuesday, Mr Niedenthal said there is some panic and concern given that the islands, located about halfway between Hawaii and the Philippines, did not report a single Covid case last year.
“So people thought, ‘Hey, these guys really know what they’re doing,'” he said. “The problem is that people wanted to travel, they missed their loved ones, some leaders traveled.”
As life began to return to normal, he said, it was impossible to contain the virus. Mr Niedenthal expected the number of cases to continue to rise given the population density. “The next three to four days are going to be pretty tough,” he said.
Hundreds of medical workers are among those infected. At the hospital in Majuro, immunizations were halted, he said, because almost the entire team was outside, most of the medical records keepers were absent, and the cleaning staff had been reduced to one person.
On August 10, Mr Niedenthal urged healthcare workers to return to work even if they tested positive, saying they would be tested and would not interact with patients. He said it was a drastic measure that “has been taken around the world and in the Pacific as the number of Covid is rising rapidly and we are left with no other choice.”
Hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind the number of cases, but there have been several severe cases this week, including six deaths.
The population is well vaccinated: 72 percent in Majuro are fully vaccinated and 61 percent have received a booster, according to government figures. The Marshall Islands closed its borders in early March 2020, taking more drastic measures than its neighbors at the time. It was one of the last places on the planet where the first cases of the disease appeared when two travelers were placed in quarantine before distribution in October 2020.
Mr Niedenthal said the first known cases of the current outbreak were among a group of teenagers who had no travel history or known contact with anyone in quarantine. “So we knew we were in trouble because they came from a crowded community,” he said.
He said people had been worried over the past few days, but there was a strong sense of community across the islands. “This is not like the panic in the US where everyone is buying toilet paper,” he said.
And, unlike when the pandemic began, the islands now have access to Covid drugs such as Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to prevent serious cases of Covid sent by the US government. Representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have arrived on the island in recent days to help with the response.
Other governments intervened, with Taiwan donating thousands of masks, protective gowns and other hygiene items, and American Samoa sending shipments of Paxlovid. The Australian Government provided protective equipment, testing kits, masks and face shields.
Angelina Heine Reimers, a civil servant in Majuro, said contracting the virus had become almost “inevitable”. Many people live in apartment buildings, she said, adding that 15 of the 16 people living in her home have contracted the virus.
“It’s good that we were all vaccinated,” Ms Heine Reimers, 46, said, adding that each of their cases was mild. Many Marshall Islanders live with comorbidities that put them at increased risk if they become ill, and the Marshall Islands has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the world. according to data compiled by the World Bank. “Everyone is just very scared,” said Ms. Heine Reimers.
Marie Davis Milne, mayor of Ebon Atoll, about 240 miles southwest of Majuro, said authorities were trying to prevent the spread of the virus by stopping most aircraft and ships traveling between neighboring islands.
She said that in the past few days she had volunteered for the test sites on Majuro, where some people waited for hours under the scorching sun. “Even if it’s raining, they don’t move,” Ms. Davis Milne said. “They don’t want to lose their place in line.”
Jenny Gross as well as Libya Albek-Ripka made a report.