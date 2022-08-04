New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. on Thursday tore into President Biden for his “vague” foreign policy line, accusing him of emboldening China against Taiwan in the process. Blackburn also accused the Biden administration of being weak during her appearance on “The Faulkner Focus” on Thursday.

Locals have supported Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan but are increasingly concerned about China’s threats

Marsha Blackburn: It is very dangerous. We cannot let China, Russia, Iran, North Korea — what I call the new axis of evil — dictate our foreign policy. Joe Biden and the weakness of this administration, the hesitance with which they have been handled Chinese Communist Party Causing domestic problems for us. Therefore, foreign policy issues are arising. You must let your allies know they are your friends and your enemies know they are your enemies and be held accountable. It becomes very difficult when you blur those lines. Now, those blurred lines are encouraging the Chinese Communist Party to move forward. Protect Taiwan. This encourages them to move to islands in the South Pacific. This encourages them to move to South America. See what they are doing there. His Belt and Road Initiative. His debt diplomacy.

