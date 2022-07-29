closer
Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Thursday.

Los Angeles Dr. Neil L’Atrache is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic procedure sometime in the near future. Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins walks to the dugout with a trainer after leaving the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury during the first inning at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Meyer, one of Miami’s top prospects in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft and the No. 3 overall pick, made his second major league start Friday at Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23, 2022 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA.

Meyer (0-1) went 9-8 with a 2.77 earned run average in 35 minor league starts before being called up by the Marlins.

Miami Marlins Max Meyer #23 talks to Jacob Stallings #58 and a trainer during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano was forced to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati in the first inning on Thursday after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Reds fifth batter Donovan Solano. Castano walked off the field under his own power after being examined by Miami’s medical staff. There was no immediate information on his condition.