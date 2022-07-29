New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Thursday.

Los Angeles Dr. Neil L’Atrache is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic procedure sometime in the near future. Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 23-year-old Meyer, one of Miami’s top prospects in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft and the No. 3 overall pick, made his second major league start Friday at Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.

Angels dismiss notion Mike Trout’s career is over after being diagnosed with ‘pretty rare’ back condition

Meyer (0-1) went 9-8 with a 2.77 earned run average in 35 minor league starts before being called up by the Marlins.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano was forced to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati in the first inning on Thursday after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Reds fifth batter Donovan Solano. Castano walked off the field under his own power after being examined by Miami’s medical staff. There was no immediate information on his condition.