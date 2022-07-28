New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was hit in the head by a 104-mph line drive against the Cincinnati Reds On Thursday.

Castano, who was called up from Miami’s Triple-A affiliate for Thursday’s start, was able to leave the game under his own power. The Marlins later announced that Castano suffered a minor concussion and forehead contusion and would be further evaluated.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning at Great American Ballpark. The ball came off the bat of Reds third baseman Donovan Solano and bounced over Castano’s head before going airborne. Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle He saved the second ball of the innings.

Castano fell to his knees immediately after the blow. The door was left open to the outfield fence in case a cart was needed to get Castano off the field.

Castano appeared in nine games Marlins this season , starting in six games. He has a 3.86 ERA with 20 strikeouts and nine walks in 35.0 innings.

Miami defeated the Reds 7-6 to improve to 47-52 on the season.

The The Marlins entered the ninth inning Down 5-4, but a solo home run by Jesus Sanchez tied the game at 5-5, allowing Miami to tack on two more runs in the frame.

Miami’s win gives the Marlins a split in their four-game series against Cincinnati.