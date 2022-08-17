New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Miami Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson showed off his cannon during Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

In the eighth inning with the Marlins leading, outfielder Trent Grisham stepped to the plate with Will Myers at second base after a lead-off double. Grisham hit a pop fly to right field and Myers tried to tag up to put himself in a better scoring position, testing Anderson’s arm.

Big mistake.

Anderson fielded the ball cleanly and fired a rope to third baseman Joey Wendle. Although the ball was slightly to Wendle’s left, the infielder was able to catch it, slide in and tag Myers.

The play may have saved a run for the Marlins, who would eventually close out a 4-3 win. It certainly made up for Anderson’s 0-for-4, three-strikeout night against Padres pitchers at the plate. Wendell replaced Chase LeBlanc in the seventh after he pinch-hit at third base.

Miami opened the game with three runs early, but allowed three runs in the top of the seventh. All of San Diego’s runs came off the bat of Manny Machado on a bases-clearing double.

Peyton Burdick answered for the Marlins in the top of the seventh with an RBI double to score Nick Fortes.

Fortes hit two home runs in the game.

Miami moved to 52-65 on the season with the win. San Diego fell to 65-54.