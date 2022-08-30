Marlin Stollings to receive $740K as part of settlement in lawsuit against Texas Tech

Texas Tech has agreed to pay former women’s basketball coach Marilyn Stollings a little more than $740,000 in a lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation against the school and its athletics director Kirby Hocutt, according to a copy of the settlement obtained by the university through a public records request by USA Today Sports.

The school fired Stollings with cause in August 2020, the day after USA Today Sports and The Intercollegiate, a college sports investigative media outlet, published the investigation. The players alleged a culture of abuse under Stollings and described a toxic culture that caused “fear, anxiety and depression”.

In her lawsuit, Stollings argued that two internal reviews conducted by the school before the investigation was published cleared her allegations.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2020, was settled on August 10.

The settlement shows Stollings received $300,000 for alleged compensatory damages, including mental pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life. She received $300,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs incurred by the plaintiffs, plus an additional $140,666.00 in back wages, according to the agreement.

“Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, TTU (Texas Tech University) only leaked part of the contract,” Peter Ginsberg, the attorney representing Stollings, told USA TODAY Sports via text message. “But we, unlike TTU, take our responsibilities and promises seriously and we don’t say too much. TTU is what it is. Marlene has a lot to be proud of – and TTU has a lot of integrity to play the game.

Ginsburg did not specify which part of the alleged deal Texas Tech had withheld.

The school previously said it could not comment on the settlement, and it did not respond to requests regarding Ginsburg’s allegation.

At the time of her dismissal, Stollings was under contract until March 2024. The school is due $720,000 in base annual compensation for the 2019-20 season and $740,000 for 2020-21, according to copies of the contract. Acquired by USA TODAY Sports and Intercollegiate. Termination without cause entitles Stollings to 75% of her remaining base annual compensation, a total exceeding $2 million.

She has been away from coaching since she ended up at Texas Tech.

Last week Texas Tech announced a contract extension for Hocutt through Aug. 31, 2030, a deal that would make him more than $2 million in base salary in the final year.

Contributing: Steve Berkowitz, USA TODAY Sports