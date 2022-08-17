New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Last week’s unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago plunged the country into a political media maelstrom, as reports rained down on everything from demands for nuclear-related documents to the taking of former President Trump’s passports.

Republicans condemned the attack, and House Republicans on the Intelligence Committee held a press conference following the FBI’s actions.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the House Intelligence Committee did not respond to a letter from Republicans requesting a briefing on the unprecedented raid. spokesman Markwayne Mullin told Fox News Digital.

Mullin, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, spoke to Fox News Digital by phone and was asked if he had any insight into the attack that he could share.

“Honestly, I’d like to be very honest. We don’t do that,” Mullin said, addressing Republican intelligence committee members. “That’s the frustrating thing about it.”

As of Saturday, the Oklahoma Senate candidate said during an interview that House intelligence Republicans had not been “briefed” on the attack and that both the DOJ and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., had remained silent. Mullin and his GOP colleagues asked for a briefing.

Mullin’s office confirmed Wednesday that it had not received a response to the committee Republicans’ letter.

“We asked them to come and let the Republicans know,” Mullin said. “We’ve asked Chairman Schiff to bring them in or subpoena them to come in. And they’ve been completely silent on this.”

Mullin said the DOJ and FBI could “absolutely” brief committee members, but not the rest of Congress because Intelligence Committee members have special clearance.

Mullin said he and his committee colleagues feel “frustrated” about the situation because they have “direct oversight of the director.” [Christopher] Wray and the FBI.”

“And we don’t have anything that doesn’t have a clearance,” Mullin said, noting the small membership on his committee due to sensitive measures.

The Oklahoma Senate candidate said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if President Biden “didn’t know” about the attack, but the White House didn’t appear to be unaware of it.

Mullin also pointed to messages coming from the White House that only Biden was unaware of the attack.

The congressman also said that every day the DOJ “looks worse and worse against the American people as a whole, or to Congress as a whole, even to the Intel Committee.”

“I mean, it’s been 500-plus days since he left office,” Mullin said. “Why is this suddenly an immediate national security risk? Because that’s the only reason something of this magnitude could happen. It’s an immediate national security risk.”

Mullin said the attack “removed” much of the goodwill recently cultivated by the DOJ, and that the fallout will take “decades” to repair. The Senate candidate also said he believes it will move the needle in the 2022 midterms.

“Yes. Right here, the agencies overreached. This agency overreached and they lit an absolute fire under the Republican Party,” the congressman said. “Even the ones that are kind of down, they’re thinking we have to look for someone else. Not anymore.”

“They’re solid, rock solid,” he continued. “They’re looking at what happened here.”

A Republican congressman also cited government oversight as a reason behind running for the Senate.

“The reason I’m running for Senate is to hold these agencies accountable,” Mullin said. “It’s just, it’s frustrating to me because these agencies are so run of the mill, they’re not accountable to Congress at all. And the Senate at least has more direct oversight than Congress.”

A DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the agency is reviewing the letter in its normal course.

A spokesperson for the House Intelligence Committee told Fox News Digital, “The majority of the Intelligence Committee is deeply concerned by the suggestion that much classified material has been mishandled and has sent a letter to the Director of National Intelligence asking the committee to assess the damage and provide a brief on the documents and assessment as soon as possible, which will be done on a bipartisan basis.”

“The majority has yet to receive a request from committee Republicans regarding the documents, and the minority is deeply concerned that public comments about the execution of a valid search warrant only jeopardize the safety of FBI and other law enforcement personnel,” the representative continued. “The committee will continue responsible oversight of this issue, particularly with regard to the disclosure or compromise of highly classified information by IC agencies.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland signed off on the controversial, unprecedented raid, which saw the FBI take several boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida residence.