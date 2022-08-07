type here...
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United are considering £10m deal to boost attack

Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic has been targeted by Erik ten Hag as a possible signing as he looks to bolster Manchester United’s depleted attacking options. The fee for the 33-year-old will be around £10m.

With Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave United and Mason Greenwood on indefinite suspension, Ten Hag’s only recognized centre-forward is Anthony Martial.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues

However, the Frenchman has a hamstring problem and has been ruled out of Sunday’s season opener against Brighton at Old Trafford. This further highlighted the manager’s lack of resources in the striker’s position.

Arnautovic scored 14 goals in Serie A last season for Bologna and has two years left on his contract. He has considerable experience in the Premier League, having played for Stoke City and West Ham. The Austrian has scored 22 goals in 65 games for the Hammers and scored 26 goals in 145 games for the Hammers.

Anrnautovic, who scored 33 goals in 102 matches for Austria, also played for Twente, Internazionale and Shanghai Port.

