Markandey leads fight to include Blackburn





At 8:55 pm last Wednesday, 10 minutes after the second half of Blackburn's Carabao Cup victory over Hartlepool, Rovers season ticket holder Hafiz Zaid was joined by around 100 fans as he led Maghreb Salah, the penultimate of five daily prayers that Muslims observe. , in the hospitality hall at Ewood Park. The Blackburn Multi-Faith Prayer Room, located behind one of the gates, has a capacity of about 30 people, plus supporters, stewards and kiosk staff invited to use the space. Minutes later, Dylan Markandai, an Indian-born Sikh and one of the few South Asian players in the professional game, scored his first goal for the club. "It is very important that there are players from different walks of life and cultures, and that they have the opportunity to show their qualities," Markandey says.

For Markandej, this goal was another milestone in the journey that went from massive play at Barnet, where he was born, to joining Tottenham at the age of 12, later training with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale, and becoming the first southern player. The Asian will play competitively for the club after making his debut last October. He signed for Blackburn in January and is determined to continue to carry the flag of the South Asian community. Along with Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal and Leicester’s Hamza Chowdhury on loan from Watford, the winger is in 0.45% of South Asian professional players, according to data compiled by the Professional Footballers’ Association. Aryan Raikhi and Kamran Kandola are both at Aston Villa and Wolves academies respectively.

Last year, the PFA launched the Asia Mentorship Scheme to develop talent and inspire the next generation, with senior professionals mentoring players like Markandey, who in turn can help youngsters. “There’s been a lot more light out there about the growing South Asian community and the players coming in, and I think that’s really helped,” says Markandej. “Several people have said they look up to me and I try to help by giving advice to younger children.”

I think it is enough for them to see my journey to see that it is possible and that they can go and do it.

One of them is Adam Khan, the Blackburn goalkeeper, who was introduced to Markandeya at the club’s South Asia PFA talent reveal event, attended by nearly 70 youngsters this summer. “He came up to me and said, ‘You inspired me a lot’, which was very nice to hear from someone who is now at the club. It was great to see the smiles on the faces of all the little kids and all their families. It is important for parents to see that the club is doing this and that something can come of it. Many young children are afraid of the numbers that come. You always hear: “The chance of doing this is less than 1%.” I think it’s an important factor to have that kind of faith.”

For Markandei, this belief stems from his family, who attend most of the games. “My dad is the one who really pushed me. I went to see Tottenham and slept in the car, saying I didn’t want to go, and he sort of dragged me inside. I am very grateful. Sometimes I get messages from a family in India that I don’t even know and it’s nice to know that they are looking after me and that I have such a wide network. I guess I’ve had a bumpy ride that people might not notice from the outside because they only see social media and that I’m happy all the time, which isn’t always the case.”

Holiday prayer in the field at Ewood Park in May. Photograph: Ahmed Khalifa/PA.

On Wednesday, Khan, a freshman scientist of Pakistani origin, and Riz Rehman, chief executive of the PFA, will meet in Blackburn with an under-11 and under-12 player, both from South Asia, to remind them that there is a way. Markandai will no doubt come up in conversation. “I think it’s enough for them to see my journey to see that it’s possible and that they can go and do it,” he says. “Then when I talk to them, they really believe it. I can give them advice, talk about my journey, ups and downs, and make sure they understand what it takes to get there. It’s just about keeping going, keeping believing, and I want to continue this season now.”

Championship leaders Blackburn, who visit Reading on Wednesday in hopes of maintaining their 100 per cent start to the season, are a club in tune with their community. They acknowledge that more than 50% of under-16s in Blackburn with Darwen are of South Asian origin and on Wednesday the EFL will launch a five-year Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy led by the head of the EFL. EDI, David McArdle, who was appointed to the new position last November. The hope is that more people will follow suit and make the game representative of the demographics it serves. Ewood Park also has halal and non-alcoholic lounges.

Nearly 4,000 Muslims attended the stadium in May as Blackburn became the first club to hold holiday prayers on their pitch to mark the end of Ramadan, and last season the club launched the Ewood Express, an initiative that helped attract over 2,500 children to the games by providing free buses to and from local mosques, schools and sports clubs, and witnessed the club win the first ever EFL Diversity Award. “In the past, evening prayer may have prevented people in the community from attending matches because they didn’t think these two could get married and that they could do both,” McArdle says. “The fact that Blackburn offers this service and this opportunity breaks down that barrier.”

The group, which includes representatives from Kick It Out, Women In Football, Level Playing Field and Pride Sports, will officially unveil the EFL’s strategy – “Together” has appeared on jersey sleeves since the start of this season – along with governing bodies and clubs in the Valley. home of Charlton Athletic. Fighting discrimination in the stands and on social media is one of the EFL’s key goals. “We want to make sure we have a robust and comprehensive approach,” McArdle says. “Now the hard work begins to implement the changes we want to see.”