of Mark Wahlberg Kids don’t like his 90s fashion sense.

Wahlberg, 51, recently sat down for an interview with his “Me Time” co-stars, Kevin Hart and Regina Hall, where he shared his kids are “horribly embarrassed” by seeing his old self.

“Oh, they had a lot of trouble with it,” Wahlberg said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, talking about his “Marky Mark” era fashion. “Marky Mark” is the stage name Wahlberg went on in the 90s.

However, Wahlberg jokingly added, “My son, the whole time we were on summer vacation, was shirtless and his underwear was hanging out. He totally stole the whole look.”

Wahlberg shares four children with his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.

What made Mark Wahlberg famous? How to Act as an Actor Go from Marky Mark to Movie Star

Before Wahlberg made his acting debut, he was the lead singer and rapper of the “Funky Bunch”. The hip-hop group started in 1991 and consisted of Wahlberg (Marky Mark), Scott Ross (Scotty Gee), Hector Barrows (Hector the Booty Inspector), Terry Yancey (DJ-T) and Anthony Thomas (Ashley Ace).

The most popular song by the band is “Good Vibrations”. They also released other hits such as “Wildside,” “I Need Money” and “Gonna Have a Good Time.” The band went their separate ways in 1993.

His daughter Ella has been seen in recent months wearing a vintage “Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch” T-shirt.

Before becoming an actor, Wahlberg was a Calvin Klein model. After his music career and his modeling for Calvin Klein, he turned to movies. His screen debut was the 1994 film “Renaissance Man”. He got his first lead role a few years later in 1996 with the film “Bhayam”.

Recently appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Wahlberg shared that he is still embarrassed by his eldest son, Michael.

“My son recently turned 16,” he revealed. “And he gets embarrassed by everything I do. Even stuff that people think is cool in 2022, movies and stuff. He’s like, ‘Dad, that’s so stupid. Dad, that’s terrible.’

Despite his son’s criticism, Wahlberg shared that his entire family came together to enjoy a viewing of his latest comedy, “Me Time.”

“I watched it with my family [without them] Knowing something about the story and script and seeing how much kids can enjoy it as much as adults [was great],” he said.

“There’s a lot of humor that goes over their heads, but it’s very enjoyable.” “Me Time,” starring Wahlberg, Hart and Hall, will be released on Netflix on August 26.

