New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been called to testify in the Georgia district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his associates.

Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis filed petitions Thursday asking Meadows — as well as attorney Sidney Powell, James “Phil” Waldron, former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epstein, who met Meadows — to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next. month

Because they don’t live in Georgia, the Willis will have to use the process of ordering judges to appear in the states where they live.

The district attorney, looking into whether Trump or his allies broke state law to manipulate the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, has accelerated an 18-month investigation ahead of the November midterm elections, with Trump predicting a potential announcement. He will contest for a second term in 2024.

Lindsey Graham’s Atlanta grand jury testimony in Trump criminal probe delayed for now by appeals court order

The petitions she filed Thursday are mandatory preemption of subpoenas. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, signed the petitions, certifying that each person whose testimony is sought is a “necessary and material” witness to the trial.

Willis wrote that each had unique knowledge of their communications with Trump, his campaign and others “involved in a multi-state, coordinated effort to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Last month, the district attorney filed similar petitions for seven other Trump associates and lawyers, including former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and US Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C.

Giuliani, who was said to be the target of the investigation, testified before a special grand jury last week. Graham is fighting his subpoena in court.

Also Thursday, attorneys for Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appeared in court to argue that he is not required to testify before a special grand jury.

In Meadows’ petition for evidence, Willis wrote that he attended a meeting with Trump and others at the White House on December 21, 2020 “to discuss allegations of voter fraud and the verification of Electoral College votes from Georgia and other states.” The next day, Willis wrote, Meadows made a “surprise visit” to Cobb County, where an audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes was conducted. He asked to look into the audit but was not allowed as it was not open to the public, the petition said.

Between Jan. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021, Meadows sent emails to Justice Department officials alleging voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere and requesting investigations, Willis wrote.

He was also in a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, during which Trump suggested that the state’s top elections official could “find” enough votes to overcome his narrow election loss in the state.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Trump denied any wrongdoing and described the call as “perfect.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.