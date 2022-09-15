New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News has learned that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is subject to a Justice Department subpoena for documents he previously shared with a House Jan. 6 committee.

A source close to Meadows told Fox News on Thursday that “1/6 provided the same documents to the House committee pursuant to a DOJ subpoena that it previously provided pursuant to its subpoena.”

“In both cases documents related to executive privilege claims have been withheld,” the source told Fox News. “No evidence or any other materials were sought by the DOJ.”

Department of Justice has issued more than 30 subpoenas to former President Donald Trump’s aides, a source familiar with the federal investigation confirmed to Fox News this week.

Meadows, in November 2021, began providing records to the January 6 committee.

Earlier this year, former White House official Cassidy Hutchinson testified that she warned Meadows about concerns about violence before the Capitol riots.

Hutchinson, however, testified that she did not know what information was brought to Meadows or how it was used.

Meadows did not testify before the committee, but complied with the committee’s requests by turning over relevant documents to the panel.