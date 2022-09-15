closer
Video

January 6 Thousands of Meadows text messages in the hands of investigators

Fox News’ Chad Pergram reveals what 2,319 text messages from Election Day 2020 to President Biden’s inauguration reveal.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News has learned that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is subject to a Justice Department subpoena for documents he previously shared with a House Jan. 6 committee.

A source close to Meadows told Fox News on Thursday that “1/6 provided the same documents to the House committee pursuant to a DOJ subpoena that it previously provided pursuant to its subpoena.”

“In both cases documents related to executive privilege claims have been withheld,” the source told Fox News. “No evidence or any other materials were sought by the DOJ.”

Department of Justice has issued more than 30 subpoenas to former President Donald Trump’s aides, a source familiar with the federal investigation confirmed to Fox News this week.

DOJ issues more than 30 subpoenas to Trump associates: Source

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens during an April 20, 2022 news conference in Columbia, South Carolina, announcing the creation of a new South Carolina Freedom Caucus based on a similar national group.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens during an April 20, 2022 news conference in Columbia, South Carolina, announcing the creation of a new South Carolina Freedom Caucus based on a similar national group.
(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

Meadows, in November 2021, began providing records to the January 6 committee.

Earlier this year, former White House official Cassidy Hutchinson testified that she warned Meadows about concerns about violence before the Capitol riots.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies before the House Jan. 6 Committee on June 28, 2022.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies before the House Jan. 6 Committee on June 28, 2022.
(Fox News)

Trump’s lawyers opposed the DOJ’s request to continue using classified docs seized by the FBI during the investigation

Hutchinson, however, testified that she did not know what information was brought to Meadows or how it was used.

Meadows did not testify before the committee, but complied with the committee’s requests by turning over relevant documents to the panel.

Brooke Singhman is a Fox News digital politics reporter. You can reach her on Twitter at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman.