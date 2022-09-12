New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Mark Levin explained on Sunday’s episode of “Life, Liberty and Levin” that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed.

“During our elections, a lot happens in this country that is not subject to elections and is no longer subject to representative government,” Levine said. “Somewhere you support or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely across our borders causing chaos, death, rape and all kinds of horrible things?”

He then points to other issues and suggests that America is becoming increasingly unrecognizable, as cultural changes have fundamentally changed it from top to bottom.

“Someone running for office who is going to destroy the women’s game, or you can’t define what a woman is?” he asked. “And I could go on and on. What happens during an election is just as important as what happens on Election Day.”

FBI official Hunter Biden laptop probe slows until 2020 election: whistleblowers

He emphasized his point that what goes on in America’s most powerful institutions happens without the American people having a say.

“We have ceased to be a representative government, now what is going on is the ‘officials’ as I shall call them, who make the decisions.” He then warned that everything from major media networks to academic institutions had become ideologically radicalized.

Levin used California as an example of a once-promising region that has been destroyed by powerful elites with experimental ideological agendas.

“Economically, look at California. What 20 years ago was the most prosperous, innovative, entrepreneur-friendly state in the country is now moving closer and closer to an economy like North Korea,” he said.

Environmental activist warns of California’s ‘terrible’ electricity crisis: ‘Inefficiency pushed to ideology’

Levin bases his comparison on the fact that Californians are facing rolling blackouts and other infrastructure-related problems, saying, “They can’t turn on the lights at night, they can’t drive their electric cars when they want to drive them, they don’t.” . Not enough water, in other words they don’t have the basics.”

The Fox News host reiterated his point about a class of powerful activists in government and powerful institutions that can impose their ideological agenda on the American public.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“You have a relative handful of people who decide that you have to live in this situation, based on their ideology, based on their belief system, that their belief system becomes reality for you. It’s the exact opposite of what the country intended,” he said.