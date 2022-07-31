New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Golfer Mark Hubbard delivered a hole-in-one in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but was sure he was off after hitting it with his club on an ace.

Hubbard was coming into the 11th hole at one-under par on Thursday on the North Course at Detroit Country Club.

He had delivered eight hole-in-ones going into the event, but he wasn’t confident about this strike. According to the PGA Tour website, Hubbard intentionally dropped his club after sending the ball to the side of the green.

“That’s embarrassing,” Hubbard said, turning to his caddy.

But as Hubbard turned back, he realized the ball had headed straight for the pin.

“Dude, better not go in,” said Wyndham Clark, one of Hubbard’s playing partners, eyeing the ball.

Hubbard surprised him with a hole-in-one result.

One player told Hubbard he wouldn’t give him a high five. Another joked, “That doesn’t count. You can’t drop your club.”

Hubbard spoke to reporters after his round of 68 about the hole-in-one.

“I mean, honestly, it’s pretty embarrassing,” Hubbard said. “I didn’t know where the ball was going today. Taking a week off and doing whatever I didn’t feel spot on, and I left the club on three of the last four shots, and they all went OK.”

“I felt really stuck, and I thought it was going to be right on the green,” he continued. “I looked up, and it was a one-yard draw … it landed and stuck like a putt.”

Hubbard said it will probably end up being one of his favorite hole-in-ones.