special – Members of the U.S. Congress and a bipartisan group of elected officials are urging Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to include Pennsylvania resident Mark Fogel — who has been detained in Russia — in a potential deal to extradite Americans held there, Fox News has learned. .

US Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, sent a letter to Blinken on Wednesday asking that Fogel, a longtime teacher, be included in a possible government deal with Russia to exchange the Marine Corps. At least 10 other members of the Pennsylvania delegation signed the letter, including veteran Paul Whalen and WNBA athlete Brittany Griner, who have both been detained there for harboring Russian criminals in the US.

“Mr. Fogel has taught history courses in schools attended by children of US diplomats in Colombia, Venezuela, Oman, Malaysia and, for the past 10 years, Russia,” Reschenthaler wrote in the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital. “On his return to Russia in August 2021 to continue his decade-long position at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, Mr. Fogel was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport with more than half an ounce of medical marijuana, which was prescribed by the US.”

A State Department spokesperson told Fox New Digital that “as a general matter, we do not comment on communications with Congress.”

“We stand united – both parties, both chambers of Congress – in wanting to get this Pennsylvania back,” Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Fogel, 60, received what prosecutors called an “extreme” 14-year sentence for being caught in Russia with medical marijuana that he was using to treat a serious back injury. When news broke that the U.S. government was working on a deal to bring home Americans detained in Russia, their families and representatives hoped Fogel would be on that list — and were devastated to learn otherwise.

“[It] It was heartbreaking to hear that it wasn’t included,” Fogel’s sister Ann Fogel-Barchenal told Fox News Digital on Friday.

Brittany Griner’s wife received a call from President Joe Biden, but Mr. Fogel’s family also struggled to get a response from the State Department. – US Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-PA, to Fox News Digital

Fogel was taken into custody in August 2021. In June of this year, he was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to “massive drug trafficking,” according to officials and reports.

Blinken revealed last week that the US had offered to make a deal with Russia in exchange for two Americans, WNBA athlete Brittany Griner – who was detained at a Russian airport on drug-related charges – and Michigan security executive Paul Whelan, who are serving. A 16-year sentence for espionage charges that his family completely denies.

But Fogel was not included in the deal.

An attorney assisting Fogel’s family in its case told Fox News Digital in an email that Fogel “cooperated fully with the investigation and prosecution; presented substantial evidence of prior medical treatment, debilitating health conditions and his doctor’s recommendation for medical marijuana.”

His representatives shared dozens of reference letters and proof that he has no criminal record.

“However, Mark’s hefty 14-year sentence, which is typically reserved for drug traffickers and murderers even in Russian courts at large, made it abundantly clear that Mark could not get justice in Russia,” the lawyer wrote.

“Given Mark’s age and state of health, a sentence of 14 years in a Russian prison colony is punishable by life imprisonment at best and death at worst,” the lawyer added. “We strongly believe that the mark should be included in any exchange deal being negotiated between the US and Russia.”

The family has asked the US Department of State Classifying Fogel as “wrongfully detained”. The designation, the lawyer said, “Additional US government resources will be committed to his release and the US government will place itself under the jurisdiction of the Special Envoy for Hostage Matters.”

Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital by phone Thursday that he was “perplexed by the administration’s lack of interest in Mr. Fogel.”

“When they go into action for a celebrity, a celebrity athlete, you show their priorities. But when you have a Marine in Mr. Whelan and you have Mark Fogel, who he thinks of as flyover country, a teacher in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, those two are put on the backburner,” he said “I would appreciate the administration now including Whelan in this prisoner exchange. However, Mr. Fogle should always be included.”

In his letter, Reschenthaler wrote that while Griner’s wife had received a call from President Biden himself, “Mr. Fogel’s family has struggled to even get a response from the State Department.”

“Although it does not defame a celebrity WNBA athlete, we believe the work of the Biden administration is necessary to bring Mr. Fogel home safely to his family,” Reschenthaler wrote in his letter. “As members of Congress representing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we strongly urge the State Department to ensure that Mr. Fogel is wrongfully detained and that he is included in any negotiations to bring home American prisoners from Russia.”

Fox News’ Ashley Papa contributed to this report.