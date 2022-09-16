Marjorie Taylor Green shared a video of herself kicking a youth activist.

Enlarge this image switch title Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Early Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green shared video on Twitter about her heated gun control exchange with three young activists outside the Capitol earlier in the day.

In a tweet, Green, a Georgia Republican, also wrote, “These stupid cowards want the government to take away guns and the rights of parents to protect their kids in schools.”

About 25 minutes later, Marianne Pecora, who was one of those who argued with Green in the video, answered: “She literally just tweeted a video of her kicking me?”

Video shows heated conversation about gun control

Pecora, 18, is deputy director of public affairs for Voters of Tomorrow, an organization that works on youth voter turnout. She and other members of her group were based in Washington, DC. This week lobby for youth rights.

In the 2:54 clip, Pecora appears to have approached Green to ask, “How does the second amendment prevent gun violence?” while filming the congresswoman’s reaction.

Green replied, “Sorry, out of the way, sorry,” to which Pecora began to stumble and said, “Oh my God.” Later, Pecora moves out of the way and accuses the congresswoman of kicking her.

The video does not show direct physical contact between Pecora and Green.

The parties disagree on what happened

Nick Dyer, Green’s director of communications, told NPR that the claim that Green hit Pecora was “absolutely preposterous” and called it “a lie”.

Pecora told NPR that she is physically fine but is “a little shaken” emotionally.

“It is incredibly discouraging to me that a member of Congress has so little respect for the people of our country that he considers it acceptable to turn to trying to harm them,” she wrote in an email.

On Thursday evening, Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the Voters of Tomorrow, who was also involved in a verbal altercation, said“To answer the most common question about filing charges: We’re talking to our legal team and keeping our options open.”