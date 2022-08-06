New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Representative Marjorie Taylor Green said she is open to running on the national ticket for vice president or president at some point in the future.

“I’m certainly interested as long as I think they can be accomplished and I can be effective in those roles,” Greene said in an interview with Fox News Digital Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). in Dallas, Texas. “But we’ll see what happens down the road.”

The first-term Georgia lawmaker has raised more than $10 million for her re-election campaign since early last year. However, Green isn’t sitting on that money.

Instead, the congresswoman is using it to endorse candidates who align with her and Trump’s populist politics. In recent months, Green has endorsed Ohio’s JD Vance and Arizonan Blake Masters in their races for Senate.

Marjorie Taylor Green faces Doz over alleged ‘entrapping’ of defendants in government. The Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

“I would like to see the Republican Party as a party that truly represents the American people,” she said. “I think the inner circle in the GOP will struggle to find that identity, but I hope to play a big role in letting them really know what their voters want.”

A small business owner and mother of three, Green said she was forced to seek elected office because Republicans on Capitol Hill were ignoring the conservative base.

“I’m just a layman, I have no intention of running for Congress, but I can tell you for sure that the American people want to see the elected leaders of the Republican Party actually do what they campaign for. They do,” she said. “I’m one of those Americans who is disappointed when Republicans don’t do things like repeal Obamacare. [and] Defunding Planned Parenthood.”

Trump has identified Green as a top ally.

The Georgia lawmaker strongly defended Trump during his second impeachment trial after last year’s attack on the US Capitol.