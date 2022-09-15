New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Mario Abston, the brother of Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, returned to court Thursday with a new private attorney, after the public defender’s office said there was a conflict of interest representing both brothers simultaneously in separate cases.

Abston’s new attorney, Jason Matthews, declined to comment when reached by phone after the hearing. Abston, who did not enter a plea, is due back in court on September 22.

Abston was arrested earlier this month by Memphis police in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher who police say Henderson abducted during an early morning jog on Sept. 2 on Central Avenue in front of the university. of Memphis.

Henderson allegedly showed up at his brother’s apartment hours after the abduction with cleaning chemicals and was seen outside scrubbing a GMC Terrain SUV, prompting police to search the house.

Abston and another witness told police they saw Henderson washing his car with “floor cleaner” before he went inside and washed his clothes in his brother’s sink.

Abston pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, distribute or sell heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Relation to Fletcher’s death.

Investigators obtained a search warrant at Abston’s home and seized a loaded handgun, a drug scale, 2.3 grams of heroin and as much as 27 grams of fentanyl, according to an arrest affidavit.

Abston was convicted of possession of a prohibited weapon on June 26, 2007, after police said he hid a sawed-off shotgun on his porch. Fox News Digital has learned that in 2017, he was also charged with domestic violence for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face while she was sitting in her car, but the case was dropped for lack of evidence even though police took photos of her injuries.

He also had several drug dealing offences. In one case, the owner of a convenience store called the police for robbing him and accused him of dealing outside.

Abston was held on $45,000 bond. His arraignment was continued Thursday after the public defender’s office asked a judge for permission to withdraw last week, citing a conflict of interest because it is representing Henderson in connection with Fletcher’s murder and other charges.

Henderson was arraigned Thursday morning on charges he committed another kidnapping and rape in September 2021.