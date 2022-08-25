New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seattle Mariners rookie George Kirby made a historic start against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old set a Major League record by throwing 24 consecutive strikes to start a game. He topped the mark previously set by Joe Musgrove for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018. Musgrove hit the mark against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kirby looked up and said he was surprised at what he was doing.

“I saw it at 15 or 16, and I was like, ‘Oh, man,'” he said.

Even though the Mariners lost the game 3-1, Kirby was on a roll. According to To MLB.com, Kirby threw just one of his 24 strikes out of the zone. He pitched just once to a three-ball count and issued zero walks.

“It sets you up for the whole at-bat,” Kirby told reporters. “I mean, if you get one strike, the hitter now has to defend five pitches. Just attack. That’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. I really try and hammer the corners, really quality strikes, that’s kind. That’s what I’m focused on. Sometimes, you’re in the middle. threw one.”

Kirby said he tries to follow the mantra of “zone dominance.”

“I was like, ‘I’m the guy. They’ve been teaching it since Day 1, and it’s something I really believe in. I go out there and attack. You can’t. Throwing strikes is bad enough. That’s the name of the game now.’

Kirby pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since July 2 and just the second time this season. He had nine strikeouts, matching his career high, and 69 strikes on his 85 pitches.

Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run home run in the ninth that ended the Mariners’ day.

Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez hits his 20th home run. He became the fourth rookie to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in the same season, joining Mitchell Page for the Oakland Athletics in 1977, Ellis Burks for the Boston Red Sox in 1987, and Marty Cordova. For the Minnesota Twins in 1995.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.