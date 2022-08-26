New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Seattle Mariners are locking up their young star, finalizing a long-term extension with rookie Julio Rodriguez on Friday.

Deal, it didn’t happen The Mariners organization confirmed According to ESPN, Rodriguez is guaranteed $210 million over 14 years and could top $400 million by the end of the deal.

In his rookie season, Rodriguez had an outstanding year, hitting .269/.328/.471 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI and 23 stolen bases. He is the First Mariners rookie Hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a single season and he was named to his first All-Star game.

“I didn’t see it coming until I got to spring training,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of Rodriguez’s speed, according to MLB.com. “It was one of the first days we ran the bases as a team, early camp and the way he was flying around the bases, ‘Oh, my God, this is different’. And you start to see his ability to move in the outfield and close on balls.”

Rodriguez is the favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award and is the runner-up to Juan Soto in the 2022 Home Run Derby in July.

Seattle, trying to snap a 20-year playoff drought, currently holds a 2.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for the final wild card spot.

At the trade deadline, Seattle acquired pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. Castillo was widely viewed as the top pitcher on the trade market and had a 3.16 ERA in four starts for the Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners made a big splash, acquiring right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game,” Servais said after the trade, according to MLB.com. “Really established himself as a dominant starter in the National League. We have a couple of his former teammates with us. They know him very well and they speak highly of his stuff, his competitiveness.”

Seattle plays the second game of a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.