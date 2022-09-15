New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seattle Mariners shortstop Julio Rodriguez clinched the American League Rookie of the Year award on Wednesday with another home run and a stolen base.

Rodriguez had a solo shot and two runs scored in the Mariners’ 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres. He went 2-3 and raised his batting average to .279 and his OPS to .841. He also registered his name in the record books.

The 21-year-old outfielder became the first player to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in his debut season. Mike Trout and Chris Young accomplished the feat in their rookie seasons, but had some service time by the time they achieved the milestone.

“When he was on second base after the 25th stolen base and the crowd was on its feet, they put it on the scoreboard, (he was) beaming across his chest,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It’s about sailors. That’s Julio Rodriguez.”

Rodriguez said after the game that he didn’t feel like a rookie.

“I don’t see myself as a new player. I see myself as a player like everyone else, and I’m happy that I can contribute for the team at any time,” he said.

Rodriguez became the first Mariners player to win the AL Rookie of the Year award since Ichiro in 2001. Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena won the award last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.