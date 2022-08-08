New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Marine Corps Sgt. Kenny Kalish knows all too well the challenges faced by many of America’s veterans — those who have physical injuries like his and can hide their injuries from being seen.

“Don’t hold on to anything … if you have problems, you have to reach out to somebody,” Wounded Warrior Eric told Shawn on Fox News during an appearance Sunday in honor of Purple Heart Day.

“You always have someone you can call or talk to who will listen or at least get you the help you need so that you can better yourself mentally,” he said.

“Because that’s where it all starts. Make yourself better mentally before you can physically.”

The Marine veteran, a double amputee, emphasized his service to the country in a ‘different way’

Kalish was an explosives specialist working with black Labrador military dog ​​Flynn when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan’s Helmand province in 2011.

He lost his left arm and both legs, suffering horrific injuries.

Flynn was taking a much-needed break at the time, Kalish said — and escaped injury or worse.

The Marine credits Semper Fi & America’s Fund (thefund.org) for helping him and other veterans find a new lease on life.

“They treat you like family,” Kalish said.

“You never feel like a burden to them. If you need to call your case manager, they’re always there any time of the day. They treat you like family.”

The fund helped Kalish and his parents get a wheelchair-accessible van, giving the veteran much-needed mobility.

“That’s the big thing for me,” Kalish said.

“The first thing we did was go grocery shopping. I loved being away from the hospital.”

Kalish has even bigger ambitions.

“Eventually I want to do the Marine Corps Marathon,” he said.

“I can work with Semper Fi & America’s Fund to train and one day run the Marine Corps Marathon.”

Kalish is a trained dog handler who was tasked with locating Flynn’s bomb the day he was injured.

The Marine gave the hard-working dog a breather when he stepped on a 10-pound IED pressure plate.

During his Fox News appearance, he explained how he was able to adopt Flynn in 2012 after he returned to the United States.

Flynn died in 2014.

“I was able to keep him from being just a dog and a military working dog for two years,” Kalish said.

“He got a little fat for a while there, but that’s okay.”

Semper Fi & America’s Fund can be reached at thefund.org or by calling 760-725-3680.