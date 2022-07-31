New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A veteran is still fighting for America — and for himself.

Brandon Rumbaugh appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday morning to share his story of staying fit after his military service and two amputations.

What is clear is that his tenacity and strength continue to keep him healthy all the way – so can others, regardless of their circumstances, especially by inspiring him and others.

Florida schools are hiring military veterans to fill teacher vacancies in classrooms

Rumbaugh lost both legs during his service in Afghanistan — in fact he was in the hospital with Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones.

He said that both of them have come so far due to their recovery and fitness levels. That “makes me happy,” he said.

He says CrossFit has helped him on his recovery journey.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund was “created by a compassionate group of military spouses,” its website says.

“Those same women, along with other spouses and retired service members from all service branches, run the fund today.”

The group has helped 28,000 veterans across the country, Rumbaugh emphasized.

“If you put your mind to it, get in there and do it, we can accomplish anything.”

It’s crazy.. there are vets [out there] We don’t know about ourselves today” – and they can get the help and support they need, he said.

Going to the group’s website, TheFund.org, is “an easy way to learn about us,” he said. Anyone can donate to help America’s vets.

“Going to the gym and throwing some out [the] The frustration, some of that aggression … if you put your mind to it and get in there and do it, we can get something done,” he added.

He ran through some key presses with kettlebells on Sunday, July 31, 2022, with the “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-hosts.

They not only worked on muscle development, but also on their abs.

“Everything is circuit-based,” he says of CrossFit.

“Not only do we work on the muscles, we increase our cardio and also increase our breathing.”

“Keep moving, get that heart rate up,” he says.

“Supporting all branches of the US Armed Forces, we provide one-on-one case management, connection and lifelong support.”

“We served in the Marine Corps — we did our time,” he said.

“But now we are serving our country, our people, in a different way – by showing people that we are not out of the fight. We are still here,” he said.

“These veterans across the country need support and help,” Rumbaugh also said.

“It’s all about movement,” he says in terms of workouts and staying healthy.

“Semper Fi & America’s Fund cares for our nation’s seriously injured, ill and injured service members, veterans and military families,” the organization said on its website.

“Supporting all branches of the US Armed Forces, we provide one-on-one case management, connection and lifelong support. Today. Tomorrow. Together.”

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

The group also says: “Our promise is heartfelt and lifelong: the fund will ensure that service members and military families have the resources they need during their recovery and return to their communities.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

To learn more about Semper Fi & America’s Fund, watch the video at the top of this article Click here to access it.