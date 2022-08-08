type here...
Marine Corps Promotes First Black Officer to 4-Star General in 246-Year History

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley History is made Promoted to the rank of four-star general, becoming the first black officer in the 246-year history of the Marine Corps.

After the Senate voted last week to confirm Langley’s promotionThe 37-year Marine Corps veteran, who will oversee all US military forces in Africa, was formally promoted during a ceremony Saturday in Washington.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Langley was commissioned in 1985 and held command at every level in his Marine Corps career. On Saturday, he achieved the highest command of any black Marine.

“Diversity is more than race,” Langley said Saturday during a promotion ceremony at a Marine Corps barracks. “Diversity is about backgrounds, mindsets, attitudes. Collectively, it’s the only way we’ll be able to maintain a decisive advantage over our strategic competitors.”

Langley will oversee all U.S. military forces in Africa as commander of U.S. Africa Command based in Stuttgart, Germany, according to the Marine Corps.

His promotion to four star general comes In 43 years, the first Black Marine achieved the rank of one-star general And 80 years after the Marine Corps first began accepting black men into its ranks.

It took until 1948 to desegregate the American military services by order of President Harry Truman.

In June, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that President Joe Biden had nominated Langley for general.

“The milestone and what it means to the Corps is very important,” Langley said during Saturday’s ceremony, according to a Marine Corps report. “Not because of the mark in history, but because of the impact it will have going forward, especially for younger people in society who want to have ambition and see the Marine Corps as an opportunity.”

Contribution: Associated Press contributed to this report.

