The US Marine Corps has rolled back harsh punishments for service members seeking religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine, including involuntary discharges and delays in promotions for those who refuse the shot.

Under the new “interim guidance,” signed Sept. 14 and quietly posted online, the message “modifies actions” toward unvaccinated Marines whose religious accommodation requests were denied and who appealed the decision.

The revised guidance comes after a US federal district court in Florida on Aug. 18 issued a preliminary injunction barring the Marines from taking “specific actions” against those seeking religious exemptions, the memo said.

“The Marine Corps will not enforce any order to accept a Covid-19 vaccine, administratively separate or retaliate against Marines in class for asserting their statutory rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA),” the guidance states.

RFRA is a federal law that prohibits the government from a “substantial burden.”[ing] A person’s exercise of religion, even if burdened by a rule of general application.”

“Involuntary administrative separation processing of class members for refusing a COVID-19 vaccination has been suspended,” the memo details.

Additionally, it directs commanders to “pause all administrative actions related to the involuntary separation of a class member, regardless of the current status of the separation process (eg, no orders to receive the vaccine, no counseling issued for it. If the vaccine is refused, administrative separation boards will not be held, DD- 214s will not be issued).”

The memo states that vaccination status “cannot be considered or implied” in fitness reports or other performance evaluations of service members.

The Marine’s previous directive required commanders to delay promotions to “delay/restrict the promotion of any officer and enlisted member who refuses the vaccine,” but the updated guidance outlines several steps to reverse that specific punishment.

However, the guidance says that Marines could still be separated from the military for refusing to meet the vaccination requirement if the preliminary injunction is overturned by a federal court.

The Marine Corp rolled back their strict guidelines a day after Fox News Digital reported that the Navy had quietly withdrawn punishments for SEALs seeking religious exemptions, and the Pentagon's inspector general said the Defense Department was in "potential compliance." Criteria for review and rejection Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The IG wrote that he reviewed “regarding the denial of religious freedom accommodation requests from the COVID-19 vaccine requirements,” according to an internal memo from Pentagon Acting Inspector General Sean O’Donnell to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“We found a trend toward generalized assessments rather than the individualized assessment required by federal law DoD and Military Service Policies The IG stated in the report.

Additionally, Fox News Digital specifically obtained US Army Fragmentary Orders (FRAGOs) from multiple sources detailing the COVID-19 guidelines issued on July 8 and 19, 2022. Non-Conscripted Soldiers From participating in any official journey without express approval from the higher echelons of the Army.

A spokesman for the Marines did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Houston Keene and Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.