A pregnant woman was killed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, police said.

Honolulu police said a driver saw 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi stabbed multiple times by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway Wednesday.

Homicide Lt. Dina Thomes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said at a press conference Thursday that witnesses “saw a male standing over a female and stabbing her multiple times.”

“It was determined that the victim and the male were married and had recently been going through marital problems,” Thoms said. “During the incident, they were arguing before he stabbed her several times causing her serious injuries.”

After witnesses intervened and tried to help Alotaibi, the suspect fled into the woods.

Police managed to catch the man, who used the same knife to stab himself when officers approached him. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in custody.

Alotaibi was also taken to a hospital where he was later declared brought dead.

The incident is still under investigation. Officers are speaking with witnesses and the vehicle will be processed pending a search warrant, Thoms said.

HPD and the Department of Prosecutors’ Office Domestic Violence Team are working to add charges to the suspect, who has not yet been formally charged. Police will analyze previous incidents of alleged domestic violence between the ex-couple, as well as social media posts authorities have been made aware of.

Alotaibi and the suspect had been married for almost three years. The suspect filed for divorce in November and it was granted by the court last month, according to court documents obtained by KITV. She was three months pregnant. Alotaibi had reported the alleged abusive relationship on social media.

Marine Corps Hawaii said in a statement to KITV that it is aware of the situation and will “continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities as details surrounding this incident emerge.”

“The Marine Corps extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved,” the statement added.

Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, struggled with her words to describe her loss to KITV “My life is empty. I really want, I really planned for my grandfather here, and I think it’s very sad how he died.”