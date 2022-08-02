type here...
Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Casting of Ana De Armas in Netflix's 'Blonde'
Entertainment

Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Casting of Ana De Armas in Netflix’s ‘Blonde’

(CNN)Marilyn Monroe’s estate is coming to the defense of Ana de Armas, after criticism of Her accent in her portrayal of Monroe In an upcoming Netflix movie.

Armus stars in Netflix’s upcoming “Blonde,” a drama about Monroe’s life as the iconic bombshell. But Armas, who was born in Cuba, did not nail Monroe’s original breathy tones, some critics alleged. The estate, however, has a different opinion.
“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” said Mark Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe estate, in a statement to CNN. “Any actor stepping into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Anna was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film. Totally!”
    Armus did not publicly comment on the criticism, but did in an interview With The Times of LondonShe said she took nine months of dialect training to get Monroe’s accent right.
      Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” is a fictionalized account of Monroe’s life and chronicles her rise. The film will release on September 28 on Netflix.

